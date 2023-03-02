16 Desk Accessories That Will Make You Want To Work
Remember when Elle Woods buys the cutest, most colorful laptop and then starts acing all her tests? Well, just like an eye-catching outfit can make us feel more confident throughout the day, a fun and colorful workspace can spark our creativity and motivate us.Thanks to the WFH movement, it’s never been more appropriate to deck out your desk with candles, figurines, and fun pencil holders that reflect your personality. Whether you’re into Barbiecore pink or want to go full Wednesday Addams with your space, you’ve got plenty of great options for your dream office. Say goodbye to empty desks and bland office spaces and hello to your new fave desk-cessories!
ROPOSY Cell Phone Stand for Desk ($7)
Whether you’re filming a TikTok or charging your phone before a dinner date, this cell phone stand is a cute way to keep your phone upright and out of arm’s reach. The rose gold color palette is definitely our favorite part, giving you all the form and function.
Post-it Pop-up Note Dispenser, Cat design ($9)
If you swear by sticky notes, then there’s no reason your stack shouldn’t have the cutest dispenser around. This one is purr-fect for making them easily accessible.
A-peeling Banana Vase ($38)
Sometimes, you need a wacky piece of decor that’s both functional and fun. Case in point: this two-in-one banana vase. Adding fresh flowers to your space can breathe life into any dull day!
Goodsprout Rose Gold Marble Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest Support ($13)
A mouse pad with a place to rest your wrist is great if you spend the whole day on the computer. It’ll provide you with some support *and* add some glam to your desk decor at the same time.
The Venus Candle ($48)
We’re head over heels obsessed with this candle. This is the perfect addition to any feminine, classical-leaning space, but it can also provide a nice aesthetic contrast to bold, edgy spaces.
TaylorElliottDesigns Confetti Acrylic Pen + Pencil Cup Holder ($21)
If you need somewhere to hold your pens other than tossing them into your desk drawer, you might as well grab a cup holder that has a rainbow of colors. It’s bold, it’s bright, and it adds just the right amount of party to your desk.
Tana Plant Mister ($18)
If you’re a plant mama and don’t have enough space for a watering can, opt for this mini mister. It’ll add texture and dimension to your desk decor and help you keep your plants hydrated.
laceycakesnc Goldfish Magnet Set ($8)
What can go wrong when you add the snack that smiles back to your desk set? This set is sure to make you grin — just make sure you don’t accidentally pop one into your mouth.
Squishy Gummy Bear Light ($40)
We love sweet treats, so when it comes to colorful decor, it only makes sense that we’d add some gummy bear goodness to the mix. It’s the perfect blend of quirky and modern.
Pastel Glass Bubble Vase ($20)
Your desk will feel extra whimsical when you pop your plants into a pastel bubble vase. It’s like dopamine dressing for your flowers!
QANYI Desk Decor Toaster Lamp ($20)
This might just be the cutest lamp we’ve ever seen. Having a little toast smiling up at us while we work would definitely help us on days where we’re feeling down.
Kawaii Shopping Trolley ($16)
If you need a place to store everything from erasers to chapstick to individually wrapped candies, these trolleys will be your best friend. We love anything that’s cute and useful, and this is certainly both.
Agate Stone Bookends ($26, was $34)
Does your desk double as a bookshelf? Add these bookends to provide a deeper pop of color and a natural-meets-glam detail.
Mini Bust Figurines ($7)
These mini busts are the perfect addition to your desk if you don’t have a ton of room thanks to their size. Plus, they’ll add a classy spin on your existing aesthetic.
Resin Paperweight, Mixed Flora ($88)
If you’re over plain paperweights, then you have to grab one of these floral, resin picks. The round design is playful, while the flowers definitely get us in the mood for spring.
Follow us on Pinterest for more fun desk accessories and decor ideas.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 13 Fruit-Themed Desk Accessories Ever Foodie Needs for Summer ›
- 5 Minute DIY: Deck Out Your Desk with Neon! ›
- Home Office Decor 2022 - Brit + Co ›
- 17 Halloween Decor Ideas for a Spooky Office or Cubicle ›
- 12 Easy Desk-Decor DIYs for Organized Dorm Room Perfection ›
- 13 Kate Spade New York-Inspired Office Decor Ideas for the HBIC ›
- How To Set Up Your Workspace, According To Your Myers-Briggs Personality Type ›
- Refresh Your Workspace With This Home Office Decor Inspo ›
- 21 Best Workspace Decor We Spotted on Instagram This Month ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!