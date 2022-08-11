19 Unique Home Decor Finds To Make Your Space One Of A Kind
Handmade pieces by original artists truly make a home unique. While you can budget shop for basics, sometimes it's worth a splurge to add a one-of-a-kind piece of art, furniture, or decor to your space, especially if it really hits your soul. We're always on the search for new designers and making that search easier is Etsy's recent 2022 Etsy Design Awards, highlighting some of the best emerging creative entrepreneurs. We rounded up some unique home decor gems from the winners, plus a few faves from the finalists. Check them out for ways to invite a conversation piece to your home.
Our Favorite Home Decor Ideas From The Etsy Design Award Winners
We Are Lunarium Geometric Artwork ($190+)
Hand-painted and constructed by UK-based artist Tim Stevenson, this wall hanging has a fun mid-century vibe made with a mix of sustainable Birch plywood, paint, metal, ceramics, tassels and wooden beads.
Surrey Woodsmiths Oak Candle Holder ($32+)
Give your standard tea lights a design upgrade with this handmade holder made from 22 pieces of individually cut oak.
SIND Studio Lilac Watercolor Mug ($48)
We are in love with SIND Studio's whole collection of handmade dinnerware, all dishwasher and microwave safe (and lead-free). Sip your favorite warm drink or store plants or pencils in this unique hand-painted vessel.
Pedro Mealha Geometric House Cuckoo Clock ($265)
We are literally cuckoo for this handmade clock by Bristol-based clock maker Pedro Mealha. The little pink bird peeks out and chirps every hour, except when you're sleeping!
SIND Studio Handmade Pottery Plates ($38+)
Here are more of SIND Studio's porcelain dinnerware, watercolored in creamy sage and edged in a shiny gold. So pretty!
Bertu Home Drip Stump Table ($450+)
These eco-friendly stumps all go through a month-long drying process that prevents major cracking, long-term moisture issues, and bugs. They are also pretty cool to look at.
Muc Design Mid-Century Modern Pendant Lamp by Doria ($715)
Mid-century lovers will fall hard for this Etsy seller. How totally amazing is this 1960s vintage pendant?
Art By Dina D Sale Dots Multi Colors Canvas ($297+)
Find minimalist yet expressive artwork by Maryland-based artist Dina D, winner in the Art category. Painted in acrylic on canvas.
Knitted Charcuterie ($16+)
Look no further than the kids section for playful and quirky art like these wooly charcuterie meats, the Etsy Design Award 2022 Kids Winner! Sausage and salami are knitted in 100% lambswool, Mohair or pure Merino wool.
Live In Ideals Cat House ($520)
Pet lovers rejoice -- your cat *can* have beautiful things (albeit, at a price;). Use it as an end table, cat house, or both!
Finalists
Barbura Free-Standing Mobile ($105)
Made out of ceramic, brass and paper, the brass arm in this mobile balances on a single pivot point over the ceramic stand, and moves gently around it for a piece of art that moves.
Depeapa Women and Flowers Portraits ($54+)
This Etsy Design Awards Finalist offers up colorful prints with a feminine edge.
Maria Ida Designs Glass-Blown Rainbow Crackle Vase ($105)
Store a small bouquet in this one-of-a-kind glass-blown vase, handmade in Vancouver, BC.
Z Latna Porcelain Milk Jug ($110)
Got milk? Store it (or water, juice...) in this unique home decor piece. How cute is this playful ceramic milk jug?
Matias Larrain Italian Coffee Maker Art ($33+)
We love the simplicity of this print -- perk up your kitchen walls with a little color!
Excell Quilt Co Modern Table Runner ($290)
Put this hand-sewn runner front and center of the dinner conversation. It features a modern night-and-day landscape inspired by Yosemite National Park.
Unititled Co Design French Style Rolling Pins ($40)
You can splurge on this PA-based artist's polka dot cutting boards or create the perfect pie dough with these French-style rolling pins, made from sustainably harvested hardwoods.
Cherry and Mint Floral Fabric Vase ($27)
This '60s floral print textile was exclusively designed by Cyprus-based artist Zoey Philippou and printed with eco-friendly inks on velvet fabric (then hardened with fabric stiffener). Just add a glass bottle inside to store fresh flowers.
Surcle Wood River Rock Lamp Walnut ($220)
Walnut wood is sanded smooth like river rocks and stacked for a lamp that is handmade but doesn't look handmade. (Shade not included).
Follow us on Pinterest for more unique home decor ideas and subscribe to our email newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 10 Wall Art Display Ideas That Aren't Another Gallery Wall - Brit + Co ›
- 19 Unique Fireplace Decor Ideas That Don't Require a Flame - Brit + ... ›
- Home Office Decor Ideas To Refresh Your Workspace - Brit + Co ›
- 30 Bohemian Chic Homes to Inspire Your Inner Boho Babe - Brit + Co ›
- 21 Unique Wall Art Ideas For Your Fall Refresh - Brit + Co ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.