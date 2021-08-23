We Can't Resist These Fall Jewelry Trends — And They're All Under $100
We had plenty of fun with the campy jewelry that dominated fashion trends this summer, but since bright beads and charms don't exactly translate to our fall wardrobe, we're turning our heads toward the latest gold jewelry styles. This season's gold jewelry pieces are all about Y2K style. Expect more relics from the early 2000s, like moody gemstones, dramatic heart pendants, and signature necklaces. Complete your outfits this fall with these top picks that are all gold, all on-trend, and ALL under $100.
Gemstones
Shashi Beam Ring ($58)
Dip your toes into the gemstone trend with a clear stone that will be easier to mix and match with your existing rings.
The M Jewelers Tiny Heart Gem Ring ($100)
For a dramatic take, go with a heart-shaped stone and twisted band that'll add a little attitude to your entire outfit.
petit moments Oval Dome Ring ($45)
This chunkier band and a bold faux stone will make a statement without breaking the bank.
Adinas Jewels CZ Colored Dome Ring ($58)
The more, the merrier! A mixed-stone setting makes this piece easier to combine with other stones in your ring stacks.
Little Sky Stone Amia Garnet Heart Dome Ring ($49)
What's not to love? This dome-encased heart stone is a dainty way to wear the trend.
Fairley Aqua Love Huggie Earring ($99)
If you're running out of ring space, you can also try these wide huggies with gorgeous crystal accents.
Heart Pendants
Natalie B Jewelry Amata Necklace ($86)
While the chain and pendant are large enough to make a statement, the all-gold design makes this necklace wearable for everyday fall outfits.
Etsy Pave Ruby Heart Necklace ($57)
We may have wanted a necklace like this in middle school, but we still want one in 2021. Layer with more gold pieces to make it all grown up.
petit moments Lisa Necklace ($35)
We might have actually owned this necklace in elementary school — so it's safe to say we've been trendsetters all along.
Ettika Turquoise Heart Lariat Necklace ($50)
This gorgeous turquoise-like pendant will add a natural pop of color to your fall outfits.
Jules Smith Love Me Crystal Layer Necklace ($85)
We're always a fan of necklaces that do the layering for you.
Brinker & Eliza Little Love Earrings ($78)
The pendant trend also translates to statement-making earrings.
Signature Charms
Amazon Trendsmax Initial A-Z Letter Pendant Necklace ($13)
Over 20,000 (!!) five-star reviews confirm this is one of the best (and most affordable) initial necklaces on the market.
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Birthstone Pendant Necklace ($58)
Not only do bezel birthstone necklaces make the perfect signature piece for fall, they're also a sweet gift idea year round.
BP. Figaro Year Necklace ($15)
Y2K birth years are now a status symbol, which you can show off with this limited edition piece.
Urban Outfitters Initial Charm Necklace ($14)
Switch out a simple initial necklace with a gothic initial that's more fitting for fall.
Amazon Tarsus Initial Cubic Zirconia Necklace ($10)
Another Amazon find that can add a touch of glam to your evening wear this season.
Anthropologie Chain Link Monogram Necklace ($38)
Create some texture in your fall jewelry layers with this paper-clip chain and chunky toggle design.
