17 Going-Out Outfits For Hitting The Town In Style
It doesn't matter whether or not you're going anywhere fancy — grabbing coffee at a new spot with friends (or a cute date!) is always a great excuse to get dressed up or experiment with your personal style. Whether that means accessorizing your LBD in a new way or trying out a wild new trend (Goblincore chic, anyone?) is totally up to you — we're simply here to encourage you to wear whatever makes you feel your most confident for a night on the town. If you're looking for some fun new ideas to refresh your evening wardrobe, look no further than these fun and flirty going-out trends.
Lioness Crossing The Line Midi Dress ($79)
You could wear this LBD all season long and get compliments every time — it's that good.
Amazon Mini Purse ($25)
The mini purse trend may not be entirely practical for everyday wear, but it's hard to resist when your keys and lip color are all you need for a night out.
Nasty Gal Ruched Satin Cowl Mini Dress ($34)
A ruched slip dress is our new go-to for looking effortlessly ready for last-minute plans.
Eloquii Menswear Vegan Leather Blazer ($150)
Replace your leather jacket with a leather blazer for an unexpectedly fierce addition to your outfit that can be worn over everything from a slip dress to a crop top and jeans.
Out From Under Lovestruck Corset ($59)
Maybe we're just suffering from Bridgerton withdrawals, but we love the idea of reclaiming a corset with a pair of jeans for a night out.
Good American Good Vintage Jeans ($169)
These days, quality vintage denim is also the foundation of our going-out wardrobes.
Vince Camuto Brelanie Woven Strap Mules ($99)
Heeled mules continue to reign supreme as the little black shoes that go with everything, and still look fresh.
Storets Elizabeth Ring Detail Top ($25)
A neon pop always works for a night out. Dress it down with jeans or up with a silky skirt.
ASOS Design Organic '90s Straight Leg Jeans ($50)
When paired with a fitted top or a cropped tank, straight and wide leg jeans feel especially on point for a casual night out.
Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Diana Crop Top ($170)
Norma Kamali's signature asymmetrical styles are classic yet cool for every evening occasion.
Amazon The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt ($45)
It's worth having a few colors of satin midi skirts in your rotation — treat a black style as an LBD, and consider adding in your favorite complimentary color or a trending hue (like Kelly green) to your mix, too.
Alohas Straps Chain Heel ($170)
Micro trend alert: Chain details add a chic touch and a little more interest to a strappy pair of heels.
Nasty Gal Zebra Print Chiffon Oversized Shirt ($24)
Prediction: Zebra will be the standout animal print of the season, and it won't be limited to the traditional black and white combination.
H&M Rib-Knit Crop Top ($18)
Let a simple bralette peek out from under an unbuttoned or sheer blouse, and pair with coordinating high waisted pants for a sleek evening ensemble.
NBD Imari Pant ($178)
A sleek, flared trouser makes the perfect base to the aforementioned blouse-and-bralette combination.
Urban Outfitters Patent Flap Baguette Bag ($44)
Fall's iteration of the shoulder bag calls for high-shine patent fabrications.
AFRM Galina Mesh Dress ($88)
Try out the mesh dress trend with this stunning lined dress with sheer sleeves for your next date night or girls' night.
