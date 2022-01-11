Everything You Need To Know About Making Air Fryer Salmon
Air fryer salmon is a great dish for people who want the crispy texture of fried fish without all of the extra oil. With its fatty acids, protein, potassium, and more, salmon is also a healthy and delicious protein choice for your dinners! If you're looking to try out the new food trend, we did some digging to give you all the info you need on seasonings, sides, oils, and more. Bon appétit!
Prepping Your Salmon
Image via Caroline Attwood/Unsplash
When you're at the store, keep an eye out for King Salmon because its high fat content and large size should prevent it from drying out or burning. Make sure the filets you're frying are all the same size so they're cooked equally when they come out of the fryer. You don't want one filet charred and the other raw!
Before you start working with the salmon, wait until they're room temperature, then pat them dry with a paper towel. Do this before you add the oil and seasoning so that the spices stick to the fish instead of running off. If you're not sure which oil to pick, we'd recommend avocado oil or refined olive oil since they can stand a higher heat than other choices.
Frying Your Salmon
Image via Melanie Andersen/Unsplash
Place some foil at the bottom of your air fryer's basket to keep everything clean (well, as clean as possible). Set the fryer to 400 degrees and cook for around 10 minutes. That's it!
Because salmon is fairly mild, you can pick a variety of spices depending on what flavor you're going for. You can pair different spices to complement how the salmon is cooked, the other flavors in the dish, and the side you choose. Go for a rosemary lemon finish with buttered potatoes or cut the flavor of a low-key salmon with garlic green beans.
Spices For Your Salmon:
- Parsley
- Dill
- Basil
- Sage
- Rosemary
Sides For Your Salmon:
- Potatoes
- Salad
- Pasta
- Green beans
Why An Air Fryer?
Photo via Brittany Griffin/Brit + Co
Not only is using an air fryer a healthier cooking option than pan frying, but it's also faster than deep frying or baking. A lot of recipes take less than 30 minutes, and it's an appliance that doesn't have to be preheated. Just season, put in the basket, and cook!
Frying instead of baking will help the skin stay crispy and delicious, and an air fryer is great because it keeps your food crispy instead of soggy, even when you're reheating something.
Follow us on Pinterest for more air fryer salmon recipes, and check out our online cooking classes for more inspo!
Featured image via Toa Heftiba/Unsplash
- 45 Easy Instant Pot Recipes for Beginners - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- Easy 21-Day Fix Recipes You Really Need to Know - Brit + Co - Brit ... ›
- WTF Are These White Worms in My Salmon? - Brit + Co ›
- 22 Naan Pizza Recipes That Make Speedy Weeknight Meals - Brit + ... ›
- 20 Recipes You Can Make With an Air Fryer - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!