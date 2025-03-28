Making matcha might seem like a fancy ritual, but it’s actually way easier than you think. All you need is the right items, techniques, and a little patience. Whether you prefer it hot and frothy or iced and refreshing, we've got the key to a smooth, vibrant cup of matcha. With just a few simple steps, you can bring a café-level matcha experience straight to your kitchen!

1. Add your matcha powder. Rocky's Matcha Rocky's Matcha Oishi Ceremonial Blend Matcha

The perfect matcha latte undoubtedly starts with the right matcha powder. There are several different grades of matcha: ceremonial, premium, and culinary. Ceremonial grade matcha powder is typically more expensive, but it provides the best sweet, smooth, and umami-rich flavor.

Amazon 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Matcha Powder

Premium grade matcha powder is slightly less sweet than ceremonial grade, but can be a great option if you consume matcha on the daily. It's also great for baking projects!

Jade Leaf Jade Leaf Organic Culinary Matcha

Culinary grade matcha powder is widely known as the more budget-friendly option. It’s noticeably more bitter and you’ll notice that its color is less vibrant than ceremonial grade matcha powder. To get started on your matcha, you'll want to sift 1-2 teaspoons of matcha powder into your matcha bowl. Sifting it through a fine mesh sieve ensures less clumps and better flavor.

2. Kettle Great Jones Great Jones x Fellow EKG Pro Kettle

To make matcha, you’ll need to heat up some water so that the powder mixes perfectly. The exact temperature of water is important there, though, so having a good kettle on-hand will make the process super easy.

Great Jones We love this kettle from Great Jones x Fellow because it's aesthetically-pleasing, yet super functional. You can fine-tune the exact temperature using an easy dial, set timers, and pour with precision, thanks to the pour-over spout.

Printworks Café Kitsuné x Printworks Matcha Tools Some matcha purists insist on preheating their matcha bowls before adding any powder. You can do this by filling it with hot water and letting it sit for about a minute, discarding the water after. To prep your matcha powder in the matcha bowl, you’ll want your water to be around 175°F – just below boiling. You don’t need too much of it. Pour just enough to cover the powder. Next, mix the matcha and water together with your whisk for about 15-20 seconds, using a zig-zag motion until the matcha is fully dissolved and frothy.

3. Use a matcha bowl + whisk. Free People Ren Vois Blush Marble Matcha Table Set

A reliable matcha bowl and whisk set is crucial for preparing matcha the right way. Using these traditional tools ensures that your matcha powder is evenly mixed and doesn't come out clumpy.

DAVIDsTEA DAVIDsTEA Bamboo Matcha Whisk Plus, using a quality bamboo whisk gives your matcha that smooth, frothy texture you love and naturally aerates a bit of the bitterness out for a seamless sip.

4. Add your sweetener of choice. Jordan's Skinny Mixes Jordan's Skinny Mixes Sugar-Free Pistachio Syrup

After you’ve mixed your matcha is where the fun really kicks in. You can pair the matcha mixture with your favorite flavors, using syrups, purees, or natural sweeteners to jazz it up. Simply add your matcha to your desired amount of sweetener and gently mix to incorporate the flavors.

Amazon 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Grade A Dark Maple Syrup

Other matcha lovers concoct their own syrups and purees, like strawberry, blueberry, and peach. Using natural sweeteners like honey, agave, or maple syrup is also a stunning way to add some sweetness to your matcha latte!

5. Pour your milk. Amazon Minor Figures Organic Barista Oat Milk

Matcha lattes are typically served with milk for added creaminess and to break some of the natural bitterness from the powder. Generally, anywhere from 1 to 1 1 ½ cups of milk is the perfect ratio.

Amazon The HomeFlow Co.Handheld Milk Frother

You can easily sip your homemade matcha iced or hot. For a hot drink, you can use a milk steamer, or for the less fancy, microwave it for a few minutes in a mug and froth with a handheld electric whisk.

6. Serve in a cute glass! Anthropologie Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass

A matcha latte truly isn’t complete without a cute cup or mug! In addition to mason jars and weck jars, these are the most adorable options we want in our kitchen ASAP.

Amazon Wavy Drinking Glasses These glasses are full of personality. You'll be hosting an at-home cafe in no time!

Amazon Bluepolar Glass Tumbler This glass is perfect for on-the-go matcha moments since it comes with a secure lid to prevent slips and spills.

