12 Easy Matcha Drink Recipes That Rival Your Fave Starbucks Order

Psst, I have new hobby for you to try — and it has everything to do with visiting Trader Joe's for ingredients to make homemade matcha latte recipes! But first, you'll want to trade your doom scrolling habits for browsing different TikTok recreations to see what matcha drinks you're in the mood for. Your tastebuds could be craving something similar to Starbucks' spring menu, so I've explored the internet for the easiest drinks you can make at home. Plus, you'll even find a tasty cocktail recipe that'll replace your usual glass of red wine.

Discover the best matcha drink recipes you'll want to make every week!

Munching With Mariyah Iced Matcha Latte Yasmeen Ali considers herself a "self-proclaimed matcha addict/expert," so you can trust this matcha drink recipe tastes perfect. She gives a thorough breakdown of how to make sure you're able to create it's stress-free and smooth texture, plus you'll be surprised to find it only takes 5 minutes to make! (via Munching With Mariyah)

Earthly Provisions Vanilla Matcha Latte This matcha latte tastes like it was intentionally created for people who love all things vanilla or caramel. Not only does the recipe teach you how to make homemade vanilla syrup, it also gives a detailed explanation of how to effortlessly combine it with matcha. (via Earthly Provisions)

The First Mess Vegan Iced Vanilla Oat Matcha Latte Still on the oat milk train? You'll love recreating this matcha recipe at home because it features it along with maple syrup, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Doesn't that sound like something you'll love shaking in your cup? (via The First Mess)

Half Baked Harvest Iced Strawberry Milk Matcha Latte If you love strawberries and matcha separately, you'll love them mixed together in this tasty recipe! It takes 10 minutes to blend milk, strawberry jam, vanilla extract, matcha powder, water, and lavender together for a drink you won't forget. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Feel Good Foodie Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte Want something that tastes like summer in a cup? Feast your eyes on this strawberry matcha latte! It does take 10 minutes to make, but you'll enjoy every second as you watch how beautifully the matcha, strawberry, and milk of your choice fuse together to make a visually appealing drink. (via Feel Good Foodie)

More Matcha Drinks Mixop Matcha Green Bubble Tea Make your own bubble tea at home with this easy recipe that only needs 5 minutes of your time. You'll absolutely get to use tapioca pearls, but you'll also add in ingredients like brown sugar and matcha for a sweet drink you can sip any time of day. (via Mixop)

Takes Two Eggs Blueberry Matcha This is probably the longest matcha drink recipe you'll make, but the end results will make you appreciate your hard work. Also, the color payoff looks like something you'd drink while eating your "girl dinner!" (via Takes Two Eggs)

The Girl on Bloor Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink (Starbucks Copycat) You're not seeing things; pineapple is included in this matcha drink that's as refreshing as it's perplexing. You'll need pineapple ginger syrup, matcha green tea powder, pineapple juice, coconut milk, and patience. (via The Girl on Bloor)

Chef Bai Golden Strawberry Matcha There's a few things this recipe promises you experience. Not only is it naturally sweet, it's also quick to make and includes antioxidants your body will love. Why? It has everything from cinnamon to cardamom in it! My only wish is that you snap a few pictures before drinking it because it's gorgeous to look at. (via Chef Bai)

A Virtual Vegan Matcha Lemonade Tired of drinking the same old lemonade? Recreate A Virtual Vegan's matcha-infused recipe for a quick pick-me-up! It is a little tart, but you can add a little more cane sugar to sweeten it if desired. Otherwise, roll up your sleeves and get acquainted with the lemons you'll be squeezing. (via A Virtual Vegan)

Vanilla and Bean Ginger-Orange Matcha Green Tea Smoothie If you're looking for something to completely replace your morning lattes, this ginger-orange matcha green tea smoothie is for you! It'll become your new "green drink" that kickstarts the wellness goals you're finally starting. No worries — I'm not judging you! (via Vanilla and Bean)

Tito's Vodka Tito's Matcha Martini If you want a nightcap drink, you'll love making Tito's matcha martini! You only need four ingredients for this recipe — Tito's handmade vodka, cold brew liqueur, matcha, and milk! According to Tito's, they recommend you drink this during brunch or the summer and fall seasons! (via Tito's Vodka)

