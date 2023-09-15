Rihanna Officially Returns To Footwear With The New Fenty x Puma Avanti Sneaker
Fenty x Puma is back, baby. Focused solely on footwear, the latest collaboration highlights the archival Avanti shoe, which draws inspiration from decades of legendary wear. We’re *so* stoked to see Rihanna stepping back into her role as Creative Director for Fenty x Puma after a nearly 6-year hiatus to create such a sleek silhouette ahead of the fall season.
According to Puma, there’s a multi-year partnership set in place with several product launches to come – but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Here’s everything we know about the new Fenty x Puma shoe, how much it costs, and where you can buy it.
At its core, the Avanti is an homage to two iconic Puma shoes: the King football boot and the Easy Rider. It’s very much sporty, but as a clear leader in music, culture, and fashion, Rihanna saw that the design turned out more fashion-forward. The leather material from the King and the gum outsole of the Easy Rider stay intact, but this time, are joined by a foldable tongue and some unique colorways that range from black to all-over silver.
“There is so much history and legacy here, and I wanted to honor that by paying tribute to the Avanti, " Rihanna told Vogue. “[The King is] the shoe [Brazilian football player] Pelé played in and made very famous, and I know people are looking forward to their return.”
Rih, being the queen and mother she is, ensured that the new Fenty x Puma drop has something for everyone. The Avanti is available to purchase in mens, women’s, little kids, and toddlers sizes for that perfect fit. The women's size retails at $170, the men's at $160, the little kids' at $95 and the toddlers' at $85.
The Fenty x Puma Avanti is available worldwide on puma.com and select retailers beginning today, September 15 at 10 am EST. A second release of the shoe will follow this fall. Shop the sneaker below:
Shop The New Fenty x Puma Avanti Sneaker
Fenty x Puma Avanti Women's Sneakers ($170)
Whether you rock 'em in black or silver, the Avanti style works well with any 'fit.
Fenty x Puma Avanti Men's Sneakers ($160)
Your man will step out in total style when he wears these sneaks.
Fenty x Puma Avanti Toddlers' Sneakers ($85)
The stitching detail on this shoe locks in only the coolest look.
Fenty x Puma Avanti Little Kids' Sneakers ($95)
Grab a pair to match with your little one.
Which Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker will you be grabbing?
Lead image via Puma.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.