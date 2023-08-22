Double The Love: A$AP Rocky And Rihanna's Second Baby Is Here!
In the latest round of baby news, I'm happy to share A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's second baby is here! Ever since the reveal of her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime performance, I have been tuned in to the way she fawned over A$AP Rocky and their baby boy Rza while awaiting the arrival of baby no. 2. Also, I'm still not over her breastfeeding campaign pics for Savage X Fenty's maternity collection. Maybe it's because I'm a mom or a fan of Rihanna, but I'm loving the expansion of this family! Here's everything we know about their newest addition.
When was Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's second baby born?
According to TMZ, the doting parents welcomed their new bundle of joy on August 3rd in Los Angeles.
What is Rihanna's second baby's name?
A full name hasn't been shared, but a source told TMZ it begins with an "R" like the baby's big brother Rza — and Rihanna, of course.
Has Rihanna or A$AP Rocky commented on the birth of second baby?
Similar to when Rihanna gave birth to their first son, the couple have yet to make a public statement about the arrival of their new baby. It's likely their focus is on bonding with their children out of the public eye. However, a source did tell People that "Rihanna feels her family is now complete."
When they're ready, I'm sure they'll happily step out as a family.
How old is their first son?
Baby Rza was born in May of 2022, making him 15 months old.
What has Rihanna and A$AP Rocky said about being parents?
After the epic announcement of her second pregnancy, the singer told British Vogue that motherhood makes her feel like she "can do anything." It's one of the reasons she felt she could take on the Super Bowl performance that shocked the world.
A$AP Rocky shares a similar sentiment about fatherhood, and feels like having kids helps him prioritize what he's passionate about. "I love [fatherhood]," he says in an interview with Complex. "Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man."
I'm sure Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are adjusting to having two under two since welcoming their second baby. Even though I'm ecstatic about their new addition, I also realize that parents need space and privacy after the birth of a newborn. Here's to waiting patiently for more updates if they choose to share!
