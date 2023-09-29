Rihanna Cosigns The Sporty Look With New Savage X League Collection
Known for her innate ability to stay on the pulse of fashion trends, Rihanna's latest venture, Savage X League, keeps her streak alive. It's an homage to the airy silhouettes of sportswear, drawing direct inspiration from the world of soccer players. This distinct style, aptly coined "blokecore," takes athleisure to another level.
As usual, Rihanna champions inclusivity with gender-neutral designs that cater to anyone looking to level up their wardrobe game. And the best part? These pieces are available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, ensuring everyone has a chance to score big in the style department.
With Savage X League, Rihanna effortlessly merges sporty aesthetics with her signature edge, creating a collection that's not just fashion-forward but also functional. The color-block windbreakers are a nod to athleticism and urban flair, while the geometric prints on the jerseys bring a dynamic energy to your everyday look. And let's not forget the breezy shorts that strike the perfect balance between comfort and style, ideal for both workouts and casual errand runs.
SavageXLeague Changeover Jacket
We love the emerald green panels on the sides of this colorway!
SavageXLeague Changeover Short
Complete the ensemble with the matching shorts for a sporty-chic look.
SavageX League Changeover Jacket
Reviewers rave that the oversized jacket is light and spacious, making it the ideal neutral top layer for fall.
League Short-Sleeve Jersey
The powder blue colorway in this short-sleeved jersey is *so* fun! Style with the matching shorts or size to wear as a dress.
Lineup Low-Impact Sports Bra
Guaranteed to hold up the girls, the low-impact is the perfect cart add-on for those who love to get active.
