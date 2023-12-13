Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Prepping For A Potentially Uncertain Future
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
We hear a lot about celebrity breakups, but thankfully this doesn't apply to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Their relationship hass blossomed before our eyes like a modern day fairy tale, and we're here for our pop culture king and queen. It seems like just yesterday the loving couple welcomed their second baby while dodging marriage rumors.
Rumors have circulated about whether the pair are married or not, but they've been pretty quiet about it. Instead, the pair have mainly focused on enjoying their cute family. However, a recent criminal development has created an air of uncertainty around Rihanna and A$AP Rocky due to the latter's past. Keep reading to learn more details about it.
What are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky facing?
Unfortunately, A$AP Rocky will have to go to trial in January for serious accusations against him.
What is A$AP Rocky being accused of?
According to Yahoo, Rapper Terrell Ephron has accused A$AP Rocky of shooting at him in November 2021.
If convicted, how long will A$AP Rocky's term be?
This is the part that breaks our hearts for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. If he's found guilty, Yahooreports A$AP Rocky could face "up to nine years in prison."
How is Rihanna handling the news?
A source told Yahoothat Rihanna is doing her best to maintain her composure. "...it’s pretty hard when everyone promised this wouldn’t even go to trial and look how that went,” the source said. It's one thing to face the possibility of your partner going to prison, but it's another to think about how that'll affect their family's dynamics. Being a parent is challenging enough, so we can only imagine how scared she is for their two young children.
We can't predict the future, but we hope the two have a supportive village.
Did A$AP Rocky call Rihanna his wife?
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Yes! During his performance at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival, Rihanna was seen grooving to her love's music. Once he reached the second half of his performance, he gave her a huge, shocking shoutout. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!”
Um, are you kidding us right now? His "beautiful wife?" We could hardly contain our excitement when we learned the news, and it seems Rihanna couldn't either because she was seen with a huge grin on her face. Ah, to be in love!
We can't help but wonder if their latest Met Gala look was a nod to their nuptials. I mean, a white dress and a tux? At fashion's biggest event? Seems suspicious, if you ask us!
Still, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven't issued a statement to the media about their marriage or a wedding ceremony. While we respect their privacy, we would be open to fawning over the beautiful bride and groom if they ever decide to release pictures.
As if that wasn't enough, A$AP Rocky released a song earlier in the year called "Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n)" that gives a little more relationship insight. In one lyric, he raps, "My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic."
We think they've been telling the world - "What's understood doesn't have to be explained."
Touché Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.
Listen to the full track below:
