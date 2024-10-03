The Top 5 Jacket Trends For 2024 That Actually Make Me Want To Layer Up
As the breeze blows in quicker and colder, I'm ready to invest in new outwear staples ASAP. And with this season's plethora of trending items, there are so many cute picks to choose from! From trench coatsto fleece jackets, there's a style for every forecast — and every wardrobe. So you aren't racked with option fatigue, I found my absolute favorite outerwear trends to shop in 2024 and beyond! Here are the top 5 trending jackets, coats, and otherwise that you'll 100% catch me wearing this fall.
Chore Jackets
American Eagle
American Eagle Twill Workwear Jacket
As I'm sure some of us know, barn and chore jackets are truly everywhere. I'm seeing them become a staple for so many people more and more — myself included — and this one from American Eagle is such a cute take on the trend. I love the cropped silhouette and lightweight, yet still sturdy fabric. It's a great way to tiptoe into this trend to test it out for yourself.
Nordstrom
1.STATE Oversized Barn Jacket
Who doesn't love some autumnal browns and burnt orange shades? This jacket comes in the perfect, oversized fit — and in this nice brown color with an orange suede collar that is iconicity known as being a "chore jacket collar." I love everything about the shape, and will definitely be adding this one to my fall staples.
Cropped Trench Coats
Zara
Zara Cropped Trench
Zara is one of my favorites stores to catch up on outerwear trends at an affordable price points. They always have sizes in stock, current trending pieces, and pretty decent quality for the price-point. This cropped trench is a perfect example of that. For just under $70, you can have a piece that is all over the NY and Paris fashion weeks at the moment.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cropped Stretch Trench Coat
Olive green trench coats are my complete and utter obsession lately. I just bought a long one, and now I'm slightly disappointed that I'm finding this cropped option days late because it's just so chic! This jacket a clean-cut and minimalist take on the cropped trench trend — one that I think will outlive the trend, itself, and ultimately become a timeless piece you'll wear in your closet for future seasons to come.
Leopard Print
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Leopard Print Moto Jacket
This fun, jacket combine two trends into one to make for the ideal fall jacket. It's a moto jacket, which is very popular this autumn season, as well as the leopard print trend that's back and better than ever. Plus, it's 50% off right now, which is a great deal since it's made out of wool — it will be much more warm and durable if you live in a colder climate.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Boxy Jacket
This whole outfit from Anthropologie is the exact cool girl, laid back, grungy vibe I'm trying to go for this fall. I'm really trying to emulate that indie sleeze/tumblr aesthetic à la Alexa Chung when she dated Alex Turner, the lead singer of the Arctic Monkeys. It was peak fashion, and some of my favorite looks came out of that era. This jacket will give you just that vibe, if you're also trying to emulate it.
Red Jackets
Reformation
Reformation Lucas Coat
A statement coat is an absolute essential for me in the fall and winter — and not just because it keeps you warm. I love a good statement coat because it makes an otherwise simple outfit have some flair. For example, if you were to wear a basic tee, jeans, belt, and boots, the outfit would be nothing too crazy to write home about. But if you take that simple outfits and add a red, oversized coat; now that's a look! It's such an easy outfit formula that you totally need to try.
Old Navy
Old Navy Oversized Red Coat
This stunning, bright red coat from Gap is currently on sale for less than $60! It's so rare these days to find a thick coat that will keep you warm for under $100, so definitely keep your eye on this one, because I have a feeling it will become a fall and winter staple for you!
Scarf Coat
GAP
Gap Scarf Coat
Scarf coats have been everywhere this season, but they actually started popping up a few years ago in the luxury space. Now that they're starting to trickle down in department stores, it's making me view these coats as a new staple that will stick around even longer. It really is such a simple, yet chic trend that also happens to be practical. Because how many times have you left your scarf at home, only to end up freezing your butt off outside? Hopefully I'm not the only one...
Quince
Quince Wool Coat
I'm obsessed with getting quality staples from Quince. I own multiple sweaters from the brand, and I genuinely wear them on a daily basis all autumn and winter long. Now, with this insanely chic outerwear addition, I might have to click the "check out" button to test their wool coat for myself. It looks so incredibly high end and luxurious — I can't help but picture all the outfits it would look so good with.
