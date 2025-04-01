Sydney Sweeney Is Single Again Amid Glen Powell Buzz

Sydney Sweeney's alleged extended hotel stay has taken a more permanent turn. After postponing her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino at the end of February, Sydney turned heads when she stepped out in Barbie pink at the Vanity Fair Oscars party — and then joined Glen Powell at his sister's wedding. Now, according to a few sources, the Euphoria actress and her fiancé have called it quits.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino still together? Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have called off their wedding. However, the actress is "exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," a source toldPeople. The Anyone But You actress is "in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago...This is what she wants to focus on right now." "What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding," the source adds. "She didn't feel right about it."

Sydney Sweeney was reportedly staying on her own. According to TMZ sourceson March 11, Sydney Sweeney was having a solo stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel since "around the middle of February." Apparently she hasn't been joined by Jonathan Davino throughout her time, instead sticking with some friends and one of her bodyguards. We don't have official news on a breakup just yet, but while The Housemaid actress' decision to postpone her wedding definitely made headlines, Sydney's always maintained that she's been too busy with work to rush to the altar. "I am so busy working!" she told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the wedding. "I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it."

How long have Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino been together? Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino were together from 2018 until 2025. They kept their relationship pretty low-key since they were first linked in 2018. And in 2023 she revealed why she keeps those details close to her chest. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” Sydney toldGlamour UK. “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much, and sometimes, it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.” “I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” she continued. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down.”

Are Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney together? Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell aren't in a public relationship, but they started major buzz when they both attended Glen's sister's wedding in Texas. And whether there's romance between or not, there's clearly a lot of love.

