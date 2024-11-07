Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

stranger things 5 millie bobby brown
TV

Um, Did Netflix Just Spoil The 'Stranger Things' Series Finale?

Target Christmas Decorations
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Target’s Adorable Christmas Decorations Make Me Want To Deck The Halls ASAP

outer banks cast ages
Celebrity News

The Real Ages Of The ‘Outer Banks’ Cast Will Shock You

bethany joy lenz sophia bush one tree hill
Celebrity News

Bethany Joy Lenz Wants To “Turn Back Time” After Revealing Sophia Bush Friendship Fell Apart During ‘One Tree Hill’

comfort shows to watch winter 2024 emily in paris
TV

21 Comfort Shows To Watch This Week

how to calm down
Health

13 Quick & Easy Ways To Calm Down When You’re Stressed Out

gratitude journaling
Self Care

5 Easy Journal Prompts To Turn Your Day Around

recipe for easy pecan pie bars
Desserts

How To Make Easy Pecan Pie Bars For The Most Epic Christmas Dessert

2024 black friday deals
Most Recent

33 Early Black Friday Deals You Can Start Shopping Now

handmade gifts
Gifts

20 Thoughtful Handmade Gifts That'll Wow Your Loved Ones

new christmas movies 2024
Entertainment

12 New Christmas Movies To Bring You Comfort & Joy This Year

patrick and brittany mahomes
Celebrity News

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Patrick's Still Undefeated Season Alongside BFF Taylor Swift