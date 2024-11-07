After Anna Kendrick's 'Pitch Perfect 4' Comments, Elizabeth Banks Wants Potential Sequel To “Deliver”
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.
We’re deep in the reboot, prequel, and sequel era. Hunger Games: Sunrise On the Reaping, the One Tree Hill sequel series, Princess Diaries 3, and more have been announced (or in OTH’s case, leaked) — which most fans have greeted with open arms. With lots of chatter about our favorite iconic characters making a comeback, there have been quite a few eyeballs on a certain timeless movie that’s already garnered two sequels: Pitch Perfect. Here's what actress and producer Elizabeth Banks had to say about a potential Pitch Perfect 4.
With the 13th anniversary of the first movie on September 28th, Banks (who’s also the new Chief Creative Officer for luxury canned wine brand Archer Roose) told Brit + Co that the cast knew the film was meant to last. “We knew that we were making something... I don't want to say cult [but] we knew it was truly funny and was truly about underdogs and had great characters — it tends to stick around,” she says. And trust us when we say that ‘aca-scuse’ me still makes its way into daily conversations.
Banks continues that the trilogy is “about coming of age, [which] really speaks to teenagers who feel not seen.” She jokes that, “acapella was for losers,” similar to the "loser" trope that infiltrated successful early 2000’s films like Bring It On, which makes it a project so many viewers are able to connect to. “I will say once I saw the reception to the movie early on, I think we knew that we had something that was very special.” If you don’t know the “Riff Off” by heart, you’re lying.
As rumors continue to swirl about a possible Pitch Perfect 4, we had to get to the bottom of whether or not she’d be up to reprising her role as Gail, the comedic acapella host.
“We're always looking for ways to give the fans something,” she says. “I think we would never want to be accused of a money grab.” And in a time where Hollywood continues to revisit past successes, the industry is no stranger to flop sequels — remember Fantastic Beasts (either movie after the original), Joker: Folie à Deux, Legally Blonde 2, or Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?
And while the Pitch Perfect cast would love to make a fourth film in theory, it would need to be just right. “It's okay that it just lives and is its thing. I love that people want it, but I want to make sure that it delivers,” Banks tells Brit + Co. “There [are] three great movies, and we know these characters inside and out. If the idea isn't amazing, I don't want the audience to be disappointed.”
The Cocaine Bear star added that she is always trying to make “a deposit on the brand” and “never wants to make a withdrawal” — meaning that the franchise is continually so highly-praised that there’s no need to take away from it unnecessarily.
Universal Pictures
Banks jokes that fans “just want the same thing again” (AKA the nostalgia and comedy coming from the original movie). Her former costar, Anna Kendrick, recently told People that she “would love” to work on a Pitch Perfect set again, but believes that “Rebel Wilson is really like the steam engine of everything.” So it seems to be a never say never situation, if you can aca-believe it.
