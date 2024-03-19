Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are Still Totally In Love After Almost 20 Years Together
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have gone from the being an adorable couple to one whose bond has proven to be unshakable. They've seen their fair share of ups and downs, but have seemingly come out stronger with each test. It's no wonder we love seeing them together.
They take a million pictures on the red carpet — and show us a snapshot of their life BTS — and we still soak up every moment. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's latest night out was in honor of Justin's Everything I Thought It Was album release party, and it's got us thinking about the couple's early days. While it's fresh on our minds, here's a look at their relationship over the years!
Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Relationship Timeline
Image via Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
2007 — Justin Timberlake And Justin Timberlake Meet For The First Time
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel met at a party in 2007 according to US Weekly. And according to the former, there wasn't anything special about the way they got together — similar to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. He says, "We met and got talking. Afterwards I asked my friend if I could call her and ask her out. My friend called Jessica and Jessica said yes, and so I called her."
Image via Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for GLSEN
2011 — Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Breakup To Make Up
March 10, 2011
So, relationships aren't perfect and this couple is well aware of that. After dating for a few years, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel decided it was best to break up in 2011. Their reps even shared statements to People so others would know this wasn't a moment of pettiness on their parts. "Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways. The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other," the reps said at the time.
November 1, 2011
The couple never shared when they got back together, but a quick Elle interview with Jessica Biel may have hinted at their reconciliation. She said, "A girl doesn't kiss and tell."
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
December 2011 — Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Get Engaged
Sources were eager to tell US Weekly that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got engaged in Jackson, WY. One of the sources said, "Justin knows how much she loves snowboarding and the mountains, so it was the perfect place," while another confirmed, "He knew it was the right time to propose."
Sometimes you do know when it's time to make it official!
Image via Larry Busacca/Getty Images
October 2012 — Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Get Married In Puglia, Italy
Once they got back together, it didn't take long for the couple to start planning a wedding. When their special day came, Brides shared how beautiful their private ceremony was. Guests were able to witness them exchange vows at the breathtaking Borgo Egnazia which looks like an absolute dream. In fact, we think it was the perfect place for the couple to kick off their 10+ year marriage.
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
December 5, 2019 — Justin Timberlake Clears Up A Cheating Rumor
It's inevitable that relationships will face tough moments, but sometimes the media makes things public whether celebrity couples want them to or not. In 2019, Popsugar mentioned that Justin Timberlake was pictured hand-in-hand with his former co-star Alisha Wainwright while they were taking a break from filming Palmer in New Orleans, LA.
Although people were noticeably upset, a source told People nothing was going on between the two. "He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out."
Shortly after that, Justin shared a very public apology to Jessica on Instagram. It's since been deleted, but CNN reported he wrote about "a strong lapse in judgement." However, he was adamant that things remained friendly between he and Alisha Wainwright.
Justin Timberlake Hosts "EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS" Album Release Party
Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Justin Timberlake
March 14, 2024 — Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Attend The Everything I Thought It WasAlbum Release Party
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were seen having the time of their lives at the former's album release party last Thursday. They were pictured cozied up with each other as guests enjoyed themselves at Dan Tana's in West Hollywood. *NSYNCeven joined the festivities!
How many children do Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have?
Image via Jessica Biel/Instagram
The couple have two sons — Silas Randall, 8, and Phineas, 2. We can't help but think about the hit Disney show Phineas and Ferb whenever we see their youngest son.
April 2015
Silas Timberlake was born in 2015 as reported by People. They didn't talk about Jessica's pregnancy or the birth of Silas, but we can imagine it was so they could have privacy.
Summer 2020
The details surrounding the birth of their second baby was kept under wraps even more, but Jessica Biel said it wasn't 100 percent intentional. During an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, she said, "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."
What Have They Said About Their Relationship?
Image via Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jessica Biel told Access in 2022, "We’ve had our ups and down like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life." Prior to that, she told Entertainment Tonight, "I knew that he was my person early on, but we were so young. There wasn't any big risks being taken."
A few weeks ago, Justin appeared on The Graham Norton Show to talk about his new album and was all smiles talking about his family. He said, "I have two wonderful children who are going to be the death of me. But yeah, two boys and a wonderful wife and I'm just happy. Is that controversial these days?"
Loving the latest news on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel? Follow us on Facebook for more news about celebrity couples!
Header image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.