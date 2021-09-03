13 Tips For Designing A Home When You Have Kids
For those of us with a passion for design, having kids can seem like the end of the Insta-worthy clutter-free home party. Modern cream sofa? Nope. Glass coffee table? No way. Priorities change, sure, but there are ways to have the home you've always dreamed of while bringing in your kid's personality and love of play into the mix. Here, we asked our design-minded pals for some tips and inspo to make a home fit for a family.
Find Storage That Looks Good Too
Anyone with kids knows that the toys and just "stuff" pile up over the years and that means the storage options do too. Creative baskets, easy-to-hide containers, roomy dressers and more are your friend here. "Storage that kids feel like they can claim is key. If it's easy for them to put away their toys, screens, and clothes, they're more likely to do it themselves," says Carolina V. Gentry of Pulp Design Studios.
Create A Dedicated Space For Play
"I recommend bins and color coordination while giving them the responsibility of putting everything away before the day is over," adds Joanna Heart. "Clear bins are great, too for easy viewing and access. And create a dedicated work/play/creative space for your children in their room. This can be something as small as a cushion for reading with a shelf of books, crayons, etc."
Invest In Blackout Shades - A Must!
Want your kiddos to sleep past dawn? Blackout shades are the hack every parent needs. "When it comes to adding kid-friendly hacks to window treatments, blackout liners are a great option for keeping the room darker while the child is asleep," says Trisha Roy, Founder of Barn & Willow. "I always recommend choosing shades over drapes if possible for a kids' room. Shades provide a fool-proof darkening effect for a space; drapes, by design, will always allow some light to seep through. I also suggest getting outside mount shades," she adds.
Look For Performance Fabrics
Playful colors add a dose of joy to your kid-friendly home while durable and stain-resistant fabrics that can withstand kids, pets and even spilled red wine will keep your home looking fresher longer (and will save you money down the road). "By choosing a performance fabric for a sofa or lounge chair, there's no need to worry about your kids (or ban your kids!) from your formal living space as spills and stains can easily be wiped up," says Roxy Te, Founder & Creative Director of Society Social. "We strive to offer beautiful designs at affordable price points (performance fabrics included!)."
Choose Natural Fiber Rugs
Kids are constantly playing and rolling around the floor, which is why you want those floors to be toxin-free. Natural fiber rugs are perfect for kid-centric rooms (barring any allergies) *and* are resistant to stains. "Wool rugs have fibers that contain lanolin, a natural stain repellent. Bonus: wool rugs are also easy to clean. Also, natural fiber rugs are valued for their rich textures, authentic natural weave and are made from eco-friendly renewable resources," says Catherine Connolly, Owner and CEO of Merida.
Shaolin Low of Studio Shaolin makes a good point about minimalism too to clear floor clutter. "Kids tend to spread out and if you're going to share a space with them, they need plenty of room for all of their inspiration. Try not to crowd the room with unnecessary items, keep it minimal and multi-use," she says.
Embrace Pattern And Color
"Keep spaces durable, but also exciting and inspiring," adds Gentry. Add statement wallpapers, paint, prints and DIY projects. "We like to ask kids what colors they love, what animals make them happy, or what activities they're really into. Keeping all this in mind will make sure they really use and feel comfortable in their own spaces," Gentry says.
Invest In Quality Furniture
Look for adaptable pieces that can grow with kids over time and that you can even incorporate into your adult spaces eventually.
"Nurseries are so sweet, but the space can quickly become unusable if you're not careful about which furniture pieces to invest in," says Beth Dotolo, cofounder of Pulp Design Studio. "Look for adaptable cribs that can become toddler beds, make sure there's easy outlet access for their many future devices to charge, look for dressers with removable changing pads instead of a specific changing table interior."
Bring In Family Heirlooms
"I've always been a fan of incorporating a family heirloom into a kids bedroom, so that there's always a touch of family history present in the room," says Justin Segal, Director of Product & Brand Management at Storkcraft. "Whether that's accomplished by hanging something special on the wall that used to belong to a grandparent or parent, or by framing something iconic that's been passed down from one generation to the next, I think that incorporating a family heirloom is a meaningful personal touch that will never go out of style."
Don't Be Afraid Of White
White is actually easy to clean and looks so fresh with this taupe Mexican Otomi print and Barn and Willow linen shade.
Look For Durable Eye Candy
"Durability doesn't need to be an eyesore," adds Dotolo. "There are so performance fabrics, rugs, wallpapers and more that are built to withstand stains and wear-and-tear. Make sure to use that fabric where your little ones will hang out the most." We love modern furniture adds like this Vitra Ball chair Pulp Design used in this bedroom.
Embrace Kid Art
Look for ways to display your favorite or their latest artwork, like these photo clip garland used by Pulp Design or getting creative with a DIY gallery wall.
Keep Safety In Mind
"Kids love to explore their surroundings and for some reason accessible artwork or decor pieces are so enticing for little hands. So, make sure you secure the artwork to the wall (top & bottom), secure any furniture pieces that might tip over to the wall, and either forgo breakable decor pieces or place them out of reach," adds Low.
Don't Lose Your Touch
Incorporate your kids favorite colors and interests but make the rooms still feels like *you* and the rest of your home. After all, you're investing in these pieces and want to feel good every time you walk in a room. Make it fun and functional for the whole family while still weaving a similar design thread and some cohesion throughout the home.
"Kids like to be comfortable, and frankly, so do most adults," adds Low. "Pick items that are comfortable for everyone to enjoy: soft rugs, big sofas and practical coffee tables with round edges. The more everyone can relax and hang out in the space, the better."
