11 Refreshing Virgin Mojito Recipes For A Fun (And Booze-Free) Summer
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
When it comes to summer mocktails, there's nothing better than a virgin mojito. The classic cocktail recipe includes rum, lime juice, simple syrup, and mint, but you can get such a good flavor, sans alcohol. This list of virgin mojito recipes focuses on refreshing, fun drinks that'll make you feel good, eliminating the dreaded hangover altogether.
Swap your spirits for something fruitier and fizzier, and let's jump into the yummiest virgin mojito recipes around!
Faux Mojito
This easy virgin mojito requires just three ingredients: orange juice, mint leaves, and Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime Soda. The sparkling soda brings a fizz that'll make every sip exciting! (via Brit + Co)
Kombucha Mojitos
We've got the scoop on frozen virgin mojitos flavored with mango, strawberry, and the most unexpected ingredient: kombucha! The fermented drink brings a sour, punchy effect to your glass, and even supplies benefits to your gut health. Follow this exact recipe, nixing the alcohol, for a tasty, super-summery virgin mojito. (via Brit + Co)
Mason Jar Mojitos
Serving your non-alc drinks in funky glassware can make the sipping experience all the better! This recipe instructs you to use mason jars, which you could even use as a convenient shaker for your drink. Simply skip the rum, and you're set. (via Brit + Co)
Matcha Mojito
Matcha is so good on its own, but it gets even better when you mix it into a virgin mojito. This recipe (omit the rum to make it fully virgin) is your key to a cool and caffeinated summer sip. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Wild Blueberry Mojito
If you love fruit, you won't have a problem mixing up this mojito. Wild blueberries join in on the fun, and they pair perfectly with the classic mint + lime juice combo! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
"Mint To Be" Mojito Mocktail
Minty mint and zesty lime team up in this virgin mojito from the Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda, Florida. Made entirely without alcohol, it still retains the flavors you know and love from a mojito. It tastes even better by the beach! To make it, pour of club soda over some muddled mint, simple syrup, and ice in a 12 oz glass, then garnish with lime wedges and even more fresh mint leaves. (via Wyvern Hotel)
Mingle Mint Mojito
This virgin mojito made with Mingle Mocktails Cucumber Melon Mojito was made to be enjoyed outside! The fresh taste of cucumber and melon make it an excellent contender for the summer months. To make it, lightly muddle 4-5 mint leaves in a Collins glass. Then, add 1 oz lime juice, 2-3 oz Mingle Mocktails Cucumber Melon Mojito, and a splash of club soda. Stir to combine, garnish with cucumber slices and watermelon, and enjoy! (via Mingle Mocktails)
Creamy Tropical Mojito Mocktail
This dreamy mojito-inspired mocktail earns its creamy effect from a splash of non-dairy milk. It's joined by pineapple juice, mint leaves, ginger beer, and blood orange. If you're looking for a sip that's gonna whisk you away to paradise, this is it! (via Chef Bai)
Strawberry Hibiscus Mojito Mocktail
Floral flavors are so in, and this virgin mojito from Nixie is full of them. It's also packed with fresh muddled strawberries, so you're getting a good serving of fruit when you sip it! Though you could make this recipe without the Nixie, their Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Sparkling Waterundeniably brings a unique aspect to the drink! (via Nixie)
Mango Ginger Mojito
Has there ever been a flavor combo so heavenly as mango and ginger?! This mojito mixed drink is summery by nature, and even has a touch of sweetness form agave. Just nix the rum for a fully non-alcoholic sip. (via Signature Concoctions)
Honeydew Mojito
For a unique take on the virgin mojito, honeydew melon (and any other kind of melon, for that matter) makes a wonderful addition. It blends exceptionally well with the classic mint, even if there's no alcohol included! (via The Girl On Bloor)
