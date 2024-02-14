What Are Lisa Rinna's Daughters Up To Now?
Aleena Malik is a freelance writer specializing in entertainment and pop culture stories, shopping and style trend reporting, and food and recipe hacks. Aleena has written for publications like Brit + Co, Screen Rant and We Got This Covered and has worked for The Walt Disney Company and Estee Lauder. She is an avid reader, a passionate consumer of entertainment, and a total coffee connoisseur.
Lisa Rinna is an icon in more ways than one. She's a soap opera superstar thanks to her roles in Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, and a certified reality TV queen after her long-time run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She's married to Harry Hamlin — another TV icon, known for LA Law and Mad Men — and the couple shares two beautiful daughters, Delilah and Amelia. Here's everything you should know about what Lisa Rinna's daughters are up to now!
Who are Lisa Rinna's daughters?
Lisa Rinna has two daughters — Delilah Belle Hamlin (25) and Amelia Gray Hamlin (22).
Delilah Belle Hamlin
Delilah Belle Hamlin was born in June of 1998 and raised in Beverly Hills, California. She moved to New York City in 2018 to attend New York University and studied criminal psychology. In addition to being an educated lady, Delilah is a model and actress, and even made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2016 walking for Tommy Hilfiger.
She's made appearances on a number of TV shows, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Harry Loves Lisa with her parents. Despite Delilah's glamorous lifestyle, she has been very intentional about utilizing her privilege and platform to spread awareness about mental health. She shared on Instagram in 2019 about her struggles with depression, as well as the fact that she went to rehab twice to seek help.
2023 was a big year for Delilah, who made her screen acting debut in the film How She Caught a Killer. She also announced her relationship with fellow actor, Henry Eikenberry, on the red carpet at the premiere for The Crowded Room in June 2023.
Delilah will continue her acting journey this year, starring alongside her mother in a Lifetime movie called Mommy Meanest. The film is set to release in February 2024 and follows a teenage girl who is being bullied online. The crazy catch? The bully is her own mom!
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Amelia Gray Hamlin is Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's second daughter. She was born in June of 2001, and she's currently 22 years old. She followed the path of her older sister and moved to New York City for college in 2019. She studied nutrition, wellness, and psychology.
Also in the same vain as her sister, Amelia stepped into the modeling world. She made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2017, walking in the Dennis Basso show. Amelia has also appeared in both of her parents' shows, giving viewers a glimpse into her and her sister's life. During her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Amelia was extremely candid about her struggles with an eating disorder.
Amelia also made headlines in 2021 for dating another reality TV legend, Scott Disick. Her relationship came under fire given that their 18-year age gap. Today, Amelia is not reportedly dating anyone, and can be found sharing her glitzy modeling shots on Instagram.
