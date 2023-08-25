21 Cocktail Recipes For Making The Most Of The Long Labor Day Weekend
Get ready to raise your glass and toast to the last days of summer with our lineup of Labor Day cocktails. These sips are simply bursting with vibrant flavors and that festive spirit the long weekend needs! Whether you're lounging by the pool, firing up the grill, or hosting a backyard bash, this post is your ultimate source of recipe inspiration to sip, savor, and say "sayonara" to the season. Cheers!
Strawberry Lemonade Aperol Margarita
The refreshing combo of strawberries, lemon, and lime recalls the scorching heat of the summer. So, as the season dies down this Labor Day, keep the party going with these simple margaritas! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Pomegranate Kombucha Mimosa
It doesn't *have* to be brunch time whenever you serve these kombucha-clad mimosas, but if you pair them with some waffles, each sip will be pretty dang good. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Cucumber Lime Margarita
The addition of cucumber makes this Labor Day cocktail ultra-hydrating, which is a good thing, especially if you're spending the holiday outside. 🥵 (via The Edgy Veg)
Patrón Silver Ranch Water
For a killer sip, combine 1.5 oz of Patrón Silver and .75 oz of lime juice in a tall glass filled with ice. Top it off with your preferred sparkling mineral water, and stir. You can *also* optionally add .75 oz of orange liqueur for the vibes. (via Patrón)
White Sangria
Mango, blueberries, blackberries, and more fruits mix harmoniously together amongst some white wine for an easy Labor Day cocktail! Once you drink is done, you'll have a fruity snack waiting at the bottom of the glass for you. (via Mixop)
Passion Fruit Daiquri
Who can resist a sweet cocktail like this? It's an easy one – all you need is some rum, lime juice, passion fruit juice and sugar. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Rhubarb Moscow Mule
Though you wouldn't expect it, rhubarb makes an excellent addition to any cocktail. Emulate your go-to Moscow Mule with this recipe that leverages the stalky veg. (via Vikalinka)
Piña Colada
With summer on the outs, take every opportunity you can to immerse yourself in the summertime feels. Step 1? Sippin' on this Piña Colada. (via Averie Cooks)
Sgroppino
Add 2 oz Riondo Prosecco (or whichever you prefer), 0.5 oz vodka, and a scoop of your fave lemon sorbet to a chilled bowl, and whip together until foamy and velvety. Pour the mixture into a white wine glass, and sip your way through an imaginary Italian vacay. (via Riondo)
Pomegranate Orange Sangria
Why not make a big batch of this sangria for the whole party to enjoy? This one carries the fruity flavors of orange and pomegranate for that extra oomph. And, of course, wine is always a good idea. (via Completely Delicious)
Sweet Tea Prosecco Cocktails
These sweet tea sippers take notes from the classic Arnold Palmer, this time with a nice splash of vodka to simply take the edge off. Bring on the bubbly! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Coconut Dreams
In a cocktail shaker, combine 1.5 oz Cazadores Café, 1.5 oz Perfect Puree Hibiscus, 4 oz coconut water, and 2 dashes of orange bitters with ice, shake, and serve over the rocks in a Collins glass and garnish with mint and orange twist. This'll get the people going. 😋 (via Cazadores)
Sparkling Margaritas with Lime Salt
Make a citrusy twist on the ol' margarita by throwing some sparkling water in there and garnishing with lime salt. These changes are small, but have big payoff once you go to drink! (via Earthly Provisions)
Campari Spritz
Get ready to rock Labor Day weekend with this iconic cocktail. In a wine glass (though you can use any kind), combine 3 parts Cinzano Prosecco, 2 parts Campari, and 1 part soda water over ice. Before you sip, make sure to garnish fancily with an orange slice or peel! (via Campari)
Raspberry Peach Cocktail Slushies
This cocktail recipe is pure genius, and we love that you don't need anything too special to make it – just a blender, frozen fruit, lime juice, sugar, tequila, and triple sec. Yummmm. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Mint Julep
Mint and lemon juice form a flavorful partnership in this whiskey-forward drink. Equal parts refreshing and buzzy, this is definitely one you'll want on Labor Day. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Tito's Soda Pineapple
This cocktail is complete in less time than it takes you to say "Labor Day." Almost. Simply mix together some Tito's, sparkling water, and pineapple juice, and you're good to go. It's *that* easy. (via Tito's Vodka)
High Roller Margarita
To make this one-hell-of-a-good-time marg, start by muddling a few lime, lemon, and orange wedges together in a glass. From there, add 1.5 oz Tequila Cazadores Extra Añejo, .75 oz Grand Marnier, and .75 oz agave nectar, then shake and serve in your go-to cocktail glass. (via Cazadores)
Fig Mojito
NOLET Silver Gin + Soda
Pour up 1.5 oz NOLET Silver Ginand4 oz club soda (or seltzer... or sparkling mineral water, your choice) into a glass with ice and garnish with a lemon peel for an easy weekend-friendly sipper. (via NOLET)
Mango Ginger Mojito
Mango reigns supreme in the summertime, which is exactly why this cocktail mixed with ginger ale and rum is perfect for ending the season. (via Signature Concoctions)
