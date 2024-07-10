Scott Patterson Was "Nervous" About This Iconic Luke And Lorelai Scene On 'Gilmore Girls'
There's no feeling quite like sharing a first kiss with someone you really like. The butterflies, the giggles, the knowledge that you want to kiss them again as soon as possible. And, of course, the nerves. Well, no matter how old you get, the nerves don't ever really go away, and Gilmore Girlsstar Scott Patterson revealed that he was actually super nervous to film his character Luke's first kiss with Lauren Graham's Lorelai.
After years of lingering glances and somewhat jealous interactions with each other's partners, Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore finally kiss in the Gilmore Girls season 4 finale “Recipes and Raincoats.” Just like their relationship, it's spontaneous, and (despite some bickering at the beginning) very natural.
"[I remember] how nervous we both were on that day and how the crew stuck around to check it out because everybody kind of knew it was this iconic moment," Scott Patterson tells Entertainment Weekly. "We were nervous, and then we both realized that's exactly how the characters should feel. Because the nervousness we were having as actors was, 'We don't want to screw this up.'"
"It's a big moment, and everybody knew it was a big moment and it felt like a big moment," he continues. "And then we both realized this is exactly how we should feel. We should take this into the scene and we did and got the results."
You can definitely feel how nervous Lorelai and Luke (and, in turn, Lauren and Scott) are in that moment, but honestly, that only makes me love it more. Even though it's only a few seconds, the buildup of all four seasons makes it such an emotional scene that I love to rewatch!
