10 Spacious Amazon Work Totes That Elevate Your On-The-Go Office Style
It's a constant struggle to find a work tote that looks cute, fits a laptop, and is overall actually functional. Surprisingly, I've come across so many cute totes that are incredibly nice, but just aren't big enough to carry my massive laptop. Plus, a lot of them don't have pockets, so I'm always digging and on a never-ending search to rummage for my keys or phone. It's a hassle and a half, and I just want something that I can confidently wear that works when I'm on the way to work.
On a serious search for my dream work bag, I came across these amazing totes from Amazon. So, fret no more! The never-ending hunt for the perfect work tote is over — and comes with a few great deals, too. 😊
Amazon
15.6 Inch Laptop Bag
This massive laptop bag is a whopping 15.6 inches, so it's sure to fit any laptop size that you have — easily. I love the super sleek, clean cut look of this leather option. And bonus points for it being super affordable at only $35 as well! It's currently on sale for 20% off, so I'd highly encourage to add this one to your wishlist!
Amazon
Woven Tote Bag
One thing I love about this bag is not only the Bottega-esque woven detailing, but the additional pouch that comes with it! Pouches like this are my favorite accessory when I buy a tote — they help me keep everything close and easy to find! I'll just throw my keys, lip balm, makeup, and some pens, and I'm good to good! Easy to find, and no rummaging necessary!
Amazon
Trendy Brown Shoulder Bag
This is Pinterest completely wrapped up in one bag. I've seen original Polène version all over my FYP countless times, and I'm sure you have too. Thankfully, this cheaper option from Amazon allows you to be on trend but on a budget. It's a bit smaller than our other bags, but it should fit any smaller-sized laptops or tablets.
Amazon
Nude Hobo Bag
I love a simple hobo bag given how effortlessly chic they are, and the color of this one is divine! It's a creamy, grey color which makes it perfect for that summer-to-fall dressing when you're struggling to finds ways to style your summer clothes for fall. By the looks of it, this simple bag could fit your every need, large laptops and all.
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Tote Bag
Everyone knows it and loves it — the Marc Jacobs Tote Bag is always trending on social for being a great go-to bag for all things work, school, and travel. I personally love the idea of having a chicer option as your work bag to bring some fun into your day-to-day life. Plus, it really is functional!
Amazon
Laptop Tote Bag
I must say, this bag looks like it could fit your whole life and organize it into nice, little compartments. It has a makeup bag (who doesn't need one of those?), as well as a shoulder strap so you don't get a bad back or sore arms from carrying it all day. It's cute, yet still has a lot of functionality — a necessity for any work tote.
Amazon
Compartment Tote Bag
This plush, comfortable bag will be ideal for all my girlies that have a bit of a commute and need something that won't break your back — or the bank! It has multiple pockets lining the inside and out, so you can easily find anything you could ever need. And while it's not as traditionally chic or trendy, this is perfect for someone who's hitting the gym after their litany of meetings. Plus, it's only $37 and is also 20% off at the moment — so definitely add this to your cart while the sale is still going on!
Amazon
Vintage Inspired Tote Bag
I love a good vintage-inspired anything — and something about this tote bag just does something to me. It looks so fun and whimsical, so opt for this bag if you're going for more of a cottagecore, heading-to-the-bookstore-after-work look! It's like wearing a graphic tee on your bag, injecting personality and quirkiness into your style!
Amazon
Canvas Tote Bag
This super affordable $13 canvas tote bag is a go-to of mine. I love carrying canvas totes, because not only do they look very on trend (especially at the moment), but they're versatile enough to switch out from your work bag to your day bag. All you have to do is remove your work items when your get home, and voila! You have your daily bag ready to go. I love all the color options in this one too.
Amazon
Carhartt Unisex Work Bag
Lastly, who doesn't love a good Carhartt item?! They will always be in style, especially this fabric and colorway above. I think this is great for anyone with more of an indie/alternative style. The pockets and compartments will be your best friend when organizing your laptop, notebooks, papers, and pens. I'm adding this one to my cart, as we speak!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Amazon
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.