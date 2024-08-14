12 Chic And Spooky Fall Nail Ideas To Save To Your Pinterest Board Right Now
My French manicure has overstayed it's welcome, but it's only because I've been so busy saving fall nail ideas to my Pinterest board for next season. I've officially checked out of summer because there's almost always a daily heat wave or run-in with a pesky mosquito that thinks it's discovered liquid courage within my legs' veins. I'm over it, and more than ready for fall!
Do you need some new autumnal options too? Good, then get in because we're going shopping! Get ready to take as many screenshots as your phone can handle because the fall nail ideas are going to make sure you're ready for cozy weather and spooky season.
Stylish Fall Nail Ideas
KISS
Kiss Voguish Fantasy Press-On Nails (Unbroken Love)
Whether you've got fashion week or pumpkin spice season on your mind, these nails have fall written all over them. Okay, they technically have 'love' and cute French chrome accents on them, but you get what I mean.
They're subtle enough to match fall's cozy vibes without fading into obscurity and it's the type of thing I love. I'd personally wear this nail idea as soon as fall starts to show my gratitude for my favorite season.
They serve as the perfect transition between two seasons so you could actually get them a few days before summer ends!
Jasmine Williams
Black And White Abstract Nails
Don't count abstract nails out because there's still a way to make them work for fall. Opt for a black and white color palette to serve as your base while letting the hand drawn designs do most of the talking.
This is still one of my favorite sets to date because it went with everything outfit I chose to wear. Athleisure? No problem. Cowgirl status? You bet!
Bellacures
French Metallic Nails
Love the first couple of fall nail ideas, but want to focus on a chrome French manicure? You've come to the right place!
Similar to the first idea, these nails can be transitional because they're ambiguous and aren't beholden to any rules. You can request these at your nail next appointment or you can wait to debut them after fall's been around for a month.
They'll go with plenty of the fall fashion ideas you're saving to your Pinterest board.
Target
Chillhouse Chill Tips Nail Art Press On Fake Nails (Gone Glamping)
I know you plan to go glamping this fall, so let your nails match nature with a pop of forest green! It's arguable whether you should wear press-on nails in the great outdoors, but no one said you had to do any of the heavy lifting.
If you plan to keep existing in your soft girl era, these press-on nails from Chillhouse are a cute fall nail idea to take on your overnight trip in the forest.
Paintlab
PAINTLAB Tortie Press-on Nails
If you don't buy these press-on nails, I surely will! I love anything tortoise shell — I'll run up the hill towards it every time. It's this close to replacing my love for leopard print, but that's TBD. The point is, these nails are another great fall staple to have.
The only fall rule I have is that varying shades of brown and black together create the best fall neutral. Once you pair it with a rounded almond nail shape, you have one of the best fall nail ideas out there.
I could tell you to stop scrolling because you don't need anymore options, but there's still so much more to explore!
Cozy Fall Nail Ideas
Target
Olive & June Press-on Oval Medium Fake Nails
If you're taking a break from nail art, focus on getting basic nail colors! You can still wear press-on nails this fall, but you'll look like a chic Editor from Runway magazine with these oxblood nails.
You'll be able to secure them with non-toxic and on-damaging glue which is a relief. No one said anything about cute fall styles and damaged nails!
Londontown
Londontown Posh Forever Metallic Nail Polish
Give yourself a gorgeous gel manicure at home with Londontown's metallic nail polish! Thanks to the amazing formula of proprietary kur care, you'll receive a nice dose of strength, moisture, and cute fall nails with each brush stroke.
Also, it's obvious that this nail polish is a must-have for anyone who's been counting waiting to order their drink from the Starbucks fall menu. As you can see, it looks gorgeous against a cream rib knit sweater! You can also pair it with neutral matching sets while you're at it.
Ella + Mila
Ella + Mila Bags Are Packed Blue Nail Polish
Jewel tones are so fall, so go for a true blue nail polish like this one by Ella + Mila. It doesn't contain any animal-derived ingredients which is great for anyone who prefers vegan beauty products. It also dries really quick and claims to be chip-resistant. That's a great feature if you use your hands a lot!
Bellacures
Peek-a-boo Black Nail Polish
Classic black nails will always be in. You can call these nails moody, but it doesn't change the fact they're going to be the most versatile idea you wear this fall.
Since there's no additional rhinestones or nail designs associated with this idea, you can actually recreate this at home. It can be your way of saving money so you don't have to choose between toilet paper and wine à la Shonda Rhimes.
Spooky Fall Nail Ideas
Glamnetic
Glamnetic Sandworm Press-On Nails
"Look! You've been to Saturn! I've been to Saturn! Whoa, sandworms, you hate ’em, right" is one of my favorite unhinged quotes from Beetlejuice that match these press-on nails perfectly.
Since we're finally getting a long-awaited sequel to the cult classic, it feels fitting that I include these beauties in the fall nail ideas roundup. They mix a bit of the sandworms' design with the classic Beetlejuice suit I love to see Michael Keaton wear so I think this means you just discovered your Halloween costume. 👀
Walmart
Salon Perfect Halloween Press-on Nails (Orange Pumpkin)
The first movie I think about when I see these nails is Scream. That's one of my favorite teen slasher films that I still watch to this day so I love how these designs seem to pay homage to Ghostface.
The pumpkins and orange crochet lines are an added touch that takes the edge off the 'killer' aspect which may make some people feel more comfortable looking at your nails. Then again, it doesn't really matter if other people don't get them.
Bellacures
Spooky Spider Nails
Undoubtedly someone doesn't have a fear of spiders and I applaud you for having the courage I don't. So, if you're trying to think of your next spooky Halloween costume, let these nails be your guiding light.
They're deliciously witchy and seem like you can conjure pumpkins to break out in a jubilated song.
