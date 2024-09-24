12 Undeniably Chic, Slouchy Bags To Upgrade All Your Fall Outfits
Whether you've seen The Olsen twins' oversized bags and are finally starting to cave, or perhaps you've been looking for ways to achieve that "effortless" look — slouchy bags are all people are talking about online, and I can see why. Not only are they practical, giving you room to fit your whole skincare routine, beautyessentials, and daily must-haves, they're also incredibly chic!
I've been searching for the right slouchy bag to give me that "not trying too hard" vibe that looks high end, but isn't $1000. Upon my online shopping, I found some of the most perfect and undeniably chic options from all of our fave stores like Target, Reformation, and so many more! Keep scrolling to find your new favorite daily bag!
Reformation
Reformation Patricia Bag
Anyone else been hearing about how the Margeux bag from The Row is the new Birkin? It's everywhere on socials, and I've fallen victim to lusting after it as well. That all stopped when I found this insanely cheaper alternative from none other than Reformation. And unlike places selling The Row version, you won't have to pay $10,000!!! Grabbing this one immediately!
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Love Knot Bag
White doesn't have to stop after Labor Day, especially in beautiful cream shades like this one here. I love the milky, creme color, along with the slouchy shape of the bag. It's seriously the ultimate slouchy bag I've been looking for — and all for under $100!
Free People Bobbi Slouch Bag
This Free People bag appears to be the perfect type of bag to "Jane Birkin-ify" — AKA grab your charms and necklaces and get to accessorizing it (like above)! It would look so cute with some added accessories to style it according to your personality!
Target
Target Slouchy Bucket Shoulder Bag
Brown suede is truly all I'm thinking about for fall, particularly in bag form. This bag from Target is an amazing option because while it's "slouchy", it still has some structure on the bottom, making it easier to sift through for your things. Because nobody likes spending 10 minutes looking for your lipstick!
Madewell
Madewell Curve Shoulder Bag
This style of curved-shoulder bag is everywhere ATM, and I can see why. Not only is it giving the effortless "I barely thought about my outfit, but it still looks like it's straight from a magazine shoot" vibe, but it's also so practical! The crossbody and shape of the bag help it to be comfortable for anybody that's on-the-go! I also happen to love this burgundy color — so on-trend this season!
Reformation
Reformation Silvana Bag
The always-chic Reformation just won't stop slaying the game with their accessories. From their shoes to their belts, and now bags, I truly can't get enough! Become an instant cool, city-girl in this suede bucket bag. I would pair it with a mini skirt, sweater, and knee-high boots!
Target
Target Crescent Sling
#BratSummer has left the chat and made room for #BratFall, because this color trend is not going anywhere! I'm loving this more watered down shade of green compared to the typical neon Brat color we've seen. It's definitely a fall-appropriate hue, while still bringing in some fun, autumnal color!
J.Crew
J.Crew Edie Shoulder Bag
J.Crew is always hitting the mark, and they've done it yet again with this year's hottest color: butter yellow. The typically summer color is breaking out for fall in an amazing way. I love incorporating this light hue to my more neutral outfits that need some color-love. This bag is also on sale, so you definitely wanna grab it now!
Mango
Mango Shopper Bag
A great, slouchy shopper bag like this one from Mango is great for all our commuters that work in-office and need a bag to fit all their must-haves for the day. This one is my fave, because it also could double as a chic travel bag to fit all your toiletries and travel essentials. We how affordable it is, too!
Reformation
Reformation Bucket Bag
This bucket bag is the ultimate luxe option for my girls that love to replicate Princess Diana's '90s style. I just know you'll feel oh-so chic with this heather gray bag slung over your shoulder. I recommend pairing this bag with a sweater-top like above, boyfriend jeans, and cute ballerina flats! Seriously, this would be my daily work outfit combo! And some bonus points for this bag? It looks like it could fit your entire office inside.
Target
Target Ruched Crossbody
This bag would have you thinking it's high end before you saw that the tag actually says "Target" on the inside. I love the chic ruching that is definitely trending this season. It's a great option if you're looking for something a bit more on-the-go and easier to carry around.
Reformation
Reformation Cylinder Bag
This bag genuinely looks like it came straight from The Row. It's a great alternative to their beloved '90s bagthat's taken the internet by storm! If you're looking for an alternative that isn't always sold out (and happens to be around $700 cheaper), then look no further!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more fall fashion picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.