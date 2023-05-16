17 Work Bags To Keep You Stylish From Commute To Conference Room
As more people return to office and start commuting again, finding the perfect work bag is essential. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Luckily, there are a few key factors to consider when choosing the perfect work bag — design and capacity.
The bag's design should complement your work style and the environment you'll be in. For example, a sleek leather tote might be perfect for a business setting, while a more casual backpack could be better suited for a creative office or a commute on public transportation. The bag's capacity and organization can also have a big impact.. A spacious compartment for your laptop, a dedicated pocket for your phone, and roomy sections for your lunch and gym clothes are all important considerations. You'll also want to ensure that the bag's weight is evenly distributed to avoid unnecessary strain on your back and shoulders.
But not to worry! We explored all the best work bags for you, from sleek and professional to casual and comfortable. With our recommendations, you can find the perfect work bag that meets all your needs and helps you make a smooth transition back to the office.
Tote Bags
Estie Recycled Vegan Leather Tote ($90)
Mali + Lili's Estie Tote bag features an eco-friendly vegan leather exterior that is made from recycled materials and comes with a detachable coin pouch. Plus, its well-organized interior and sturdy flat base make it a practical and stylish option for everyday use.
House of Want We Work It Tote ($90)
Crafted from light-colored canvas and adorned with contrast faux leather trim, this structured House of Want tote is a polished everyday option with space to spare.
Nisolo Sustainable Women's Lori Tote ($170)
Minimalist on the outside, maximalist on the inside, this multi-purpose bag made from water-resistant leather is perfect for everyday commuting.
Rothy’s The Lightweight Tote ($179)
The Lightweight Tote from Rothy's features a poppy windowpane pattern and is made from recycled materials. Perfect for stashing your essentials!
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Leather Tote ($174, was $248)
The Kate Spade New York All Day Large Leather Tote is a versatile and spacious bag that ensures you'll be the epitome of elegance in the office.
Rothy’s The Lightweight Tote ($179)
The Lightweight Tote in Desert Pink from Rothy's is a stylish and sustainable choice, crafted from recycled plastic bottles with a spacious interior and comfortable shoulder straps. Perfect for all who want to incorporate some pop of color into their workday!
Aldo Parbag Faux Leather Tote ($65)
A modern and sophisticated touch is added to this structured tote bag with its diamond quilting and shiny hardware, while its roomy interior provides ample space to keep you organized
Backpacks
Anthropologie Leather Zip-Top Backpack ($148)
This leather zip-top backpack from Anthropologie is a stylish and practical choice for carrying everything you need while on the go.
Herschel Nova Mid Volume Backpack ($80)
The Herschel Supply Co. Nova Mid Volume Backpack is the perfect combination of style and functionality. The padded straps ensure maximum comfort, making it a great choice for commuters.
Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack ($95)
The Everlane Renew Backpack is a sustainably-made backpack that is crafted from 100% recycled polyester. It features a roomy interior, padded straps, and a front pocket for easy access to your essentials.
Travelon Addison Floral 9.75" Backpack ($60)
Ease the burden of safeguarding your valuable belongings while commuting by opting for the Anti-Theft Addison Backpack, featuring strong nylon material on the bottom half and 100% vegan leather on the upper half, combined with excellent construction and inventive textiles.
Núnoo Recycled Nylon Backpack ($127)
Made from 100% recycled nylon, Nunoo Recycled Nylon Backpack includes multiple pockets and compartments and incorporates an edgy signature twist by Danish designers Pia and Naja.
Free People Rains Rolltop Rucksack Mini ($125)
Look no further for your perfect commuter work bag! Inspired by hiking bags, this rucksack has a waterproof design with roll-top closure and carabiner hooks while storing your laptop and other daily essentials.
Crossbody Bags
Aldo Drinna Faux Leather Crossbody Bag ($75)
Make a bold statement and be heard on your next work meeting with this dark green faux-leather crossbody bag!
Mersi Paloma Carry-All Work Tote Travel Bag with Crossbody & Trolley Sleeve ($119)
The Paloma Carry-All Tote is a structured bag made from pebbled PU that comes in taupe or black and can fit a 16-inch laptop, as well as a water bottle slot!
Bellroy Tech Briefcase ($129)
This durable yet sleek briefcase is perfect for all your work needs and comes equipped with a padded laptop compartment and sturdy carrying handles with a crossbody strap.
Away The Everywhere Bag ($195)
The Everywhere Bag is equipped with a removable cushioned shoulder strap featuring hidden D rings, and large top handles that are suitable for comfortable shoulder carrying. It has a padded pocket that can hold a 15-inch laptop and comes with a detachable key holder, making it an ideal choice as a daily work bag and for an after-work gym visit.
Be sure to sign up for our email newsletter to keep up with all the latest trends!
Header image via Rothy's