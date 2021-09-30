These Healthy Candy Options Are All Treats, No Tricks
With its endless confectionaries and inevitable sugar comas, Halloween can be difficult if you have dietary restrictions. Healthy candy to the rescue! This year, while you're decorating your home for fall and putting the finishing touches on your costume, you can take part in the sweetness with some treats that are a bit more inclusive than their alternatives.
SUGAR-FREE
Scrummy Gummy Bears
We'd eat gummy bears every day if we had the chance. In addition to being sugar-free, these babies are free from artificial colors, GMOs, and gluten.
Russell Stover Candy Coated Chocolate Covered Peanuts
Try saying the name of this candy five times fast. They're made with stevia extract instead of sugar, and come in a bag that can conveniently fit in your favorite purse.
Werther's Chewy Caramels Candies
Enjoy the goodness of real butter and cream, without the sugar.
Red Vines Strawberry Twists
This sugar-free take on the classic red licorice includes a fruity flavor and is also Halal and Kosher certified.
Reese's Chocolate Candy and Peanut Butter Miniature Cups
What would Halloween be without Reese's cups?
GLUTEN-FREE
Tara's Handcrafted Gourmet Sea Salt Caramels
These caramels (which are kettle cooked from a century-old recipe, by the way) use real butter, fresh heavy cream, and Madagascar vanilla. It doesn't get better than that!
Skittles Original Chewy Summer Candy
Not that you need an excuse to taste the rainbow, but the fact that Skittles are gluten-free just makes us love them even more.
Endangered Species Dark Almonds And Sea Salt
This all-natural, non-GMO chocolate bar is kosher, vegan, and supports endangered species, habitats, and humanity.
Starburst Original Fruit Chews Candy
Add a burst of juicy flavor to your snack time with these rainbow candies.
HERSHEY'S Individual Milk Chocolate Bars
Great for s'mores, melting into your hot chocolate, or a midnight snack (or two).
VEGAN
GoodSam Mini Dark Chocolate Bars
The only thing better than chocolate bars is mini chocolate bars because you can always have one with you.
Project 7 Golly Lolli's
When you buy these organic and low-sugar lollipops, you're supporting seven non-profit organizations. That's a candy we can get behind.
Jolly Ranchers
Even though we're still haunted by the time we had to pick melted Jolly Ranchers out of our jean pockets, we'll never stop loving these hard candies.
Oreo Double Stuf Cookies
The day we learned that Oreos are vegan is the day life got a little bit better. Dip them in some milk, enjoy them on their own, or turn them into a whole new dessert recipe.
Blue Razz Sour Belts
These blue raspberry belts are dusted with a tart sugar that's basically the perfect mix of sweet and sour.
Tweet us your healthy candy recommendations and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest B+C Halloween content!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 7 Nutritionist Tips for Surviving Halloween Candy Season - Brit + Co ›
- How to Make Clean Eating Peppermint Bark - Brit + Co ›
- How to Make 20 of Your Favorite Candies at Home - Brit + Co ›
- 11 Healthy Snacks You Need After All That Valentine's Day Candy ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!