Swim In Style With These Pool Floats, Slides, And Other Inflatables
A day at the pool is not complete without some cute inflatables to keep you company. While you can get an inflatable obstacle course for your yard or aninflatable camping tent for your next summer roadtrip, these flamingo pool floats, water slides, and cabanas are perfect for your next swimming day.
FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie™ Golf Cart Pool Float ($111, was $139)
Only Barbie would float around the pool in something this stylish.
Rose Gold Flamingo ($70)
Flamingos will never go out of style as far as we're concerned. This baby will make you feel like you're always on a tropical vacation.
Summer Spritz ($65)
This vivid pool float will get you in the mood for some orange soda — sip on some while you sun.
FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie™ Tube Float ($31, was $39)
Okay, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to put more than one Barbie pool float on this list. We love the retro colors and design, and can't wait to bring this to our own pool day.
Disco Dome ($239, was $299)
Turn this dome into an inflatable tiki bar with some summer cocktails and you're set.
Inflatable Aqua Swan ($97, was $129)
Most pool floats have cartoons or other artwork on them, but we love the simple look of this swan. It kind of reminds us of sea glass!
Vintage Lie On Nostalgica ($80)
If Stranger Things has reminded you how much you loved the geometric chaos of the '80s and '90s, then you'll love this inflatable.
Coleman Bahamas AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub ($444)
We're always down to get in the hot tub, even when it's summer. Even though it's inflatable, it still has jets! Yes please.
Floating Mesh Pool Chair ($109, was $149)
If you're not a fan of lounging horizontally, you'll be a fan of these chairs. They're still comfortable and colorful, but you can sit up — which also makes it easier to sip on your mocktail, thank goodness.
Intex Inflatable Pool Slide ($105)
Kids and adults alike will love this pool slide. It just makes swimming way more fun.
Nerf Super Soaker Stormforce Ride-On Racer ($25)
Like many of our favorite nostalgic '90s toys, this Super Soaker floatie brings out our inner kid. Water gun fights are a summer staple, and this inflatable pool float means you can bring them to the water.
Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float ($35)
This float will make all your pool days more magical.
Big Joe Fruit Slice ($105)
We love to eat fruit on pool days, so it only makes sense that we'd love to float on them too.
