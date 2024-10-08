I Spent $120 On MAC Lipsticks To Find The Perfect Shade — Was It Worth It?
Every part of my makeup routine — from my primer to foundation — is locked down, except for my boredom with my lip choice. Usually, the '90s makeup look I wear is the classic dark brown liner and gloss trend, but I've been itching to wear a little more color on my lips. I think it has everything to do with my infatuation with leopard print and wanting to lean into my own version of the mob wife trend that managed to make some people cringe.
Even if I don't spend the rest of the year decked in animal print, I want to wear bold shades and I know just who to turn to — MAC Cosmetics! They have everything from creamy satin to matte lipsticks that'll make your makeup and outfit look amazing. But, I'd rather show you what I mean, so let's jump into these 7 incredible shades!
This toasted warm nude has everyone's name written all over it because it's literally perfect for fall? Why? Well, it's more of a peachy color that won't make you look washed out if you use a contrasting brown lip liner. How dark you want to go is up to you, but gorgeous ombré effect will make others wonder how you achieve the perfect pout.
No, I haven't lost my mind because one of the MAC lipsticks I'm thinking about buying is frosted. It's a purplish red that has golden pearl flecks that literally reminds of me a shiny copper penny. I'm sure I'm not completely deviating from my signature '90s lip look, but I'll be adding this in the center of lips instead of a nude matte lipstick! Once it's topped off with gloss, I'm sure it's going to mimic a beautiful fall sunset.
Okay, I'm giving in because I know someone is looking for red lipstick that won't budge. Oh, who am I kidding? I'm the someone who can't stay away from this sexy shade. I don't care what season it is, it goes with everything you can think of. Plain t-shirt and jeans combo? Sure! Cute midi sweater dress and boots? Of course! That one date night outfit you've been saving for a special occasion? You bet!
The name of this shade is fitting because it is spooky spooky season. I don't suggest you pretend like you're a hungry beast waiting for its next victim, but you could certainly pull this off when you're in a spicy mood. It'll take you from the boardroom to the bedroom (if you want) which will no doubt make someone say, "Wow, I love it here."
P.S. This theory may or may not have already been tested, but you didn't hear that from me!
I'm a firm believer that not all fall looks require bold MAC lipsticks. Sometimes you need a touch of color that's soft and airy like this Lustreglass shade. Unlike matte or creamy formulas, this will keep your lips moisturized once you apply it. The color is also buildable so you can apply as much as you want, but I think a little goes a long way.
Get away from this red completely and go for this deep cool brown shade if you dare. IMO, you can even save this for your scary Halloween costumesbecause it's the literal definition of BOLD. While I usually don't deeper brown lipsticks, I will use them as a lip liner because I'm not always a fan of using pencils, so this could be a neat trick you use in your routine!
Skip the bright red lipstick in favor of something deeper like this gorgeous shade. This is one of my go-to colors whenever I get tired of wearing a nude lipstick look because it's effortlessly sultry. Not only that, but it looks good on all skin tones which is important to me as a brown skinned woman!
