10 Best Lip Plumpers To Give You A Full, Natural Pout
If you're chronically online like me, then you'd know lip plumpers are all the rage on social media right now. From affordable drugstore options, to more expensive brands like Tarte, these are all over socials. And I have to be honest: I have indulged in trying quite a few myself, and they do live up to the hype (sorry to my bank account). It's a great way to wake up my sleepy lips, giving them a fuller "my-lips-but-better" look. So here are some of my favorites — and some of the internet's favorites — to get you that natural, plump pout in no time!
Tarte Maracujá Juicy Lip Plumper
While this may be on the pricier side, I can fully vouch for its long-lasting plumping abilities. This stuff is seriously magic! I'm obsessed with its light sheen, and thick gloss. It leaves my lips looking twice as big but not too overpowering which I love. It pairs great with a lipliner to really make your lips look fuller!
Nyx Duck Plump Gloss
Want duck lips without the filter? Well here you have it! This affordable find from Nyx will give you the duck lip pout in no time. It has spicy ginger which will wake your lips up, and make them super pouty. This one is also different than the others because it has higher pigment, so you're getting more color and less shine. Sounds like a winner to me!
Mabelline Lifter Gloss
I had to throw in this product since it's only $5! Crazy, right?! It's supposed to lift your lips and give them a pouty effect after you apply it. I think this one is definitely worth a try since it's so affordable and has pretty good reviews!
Buxon Plumping Polish
Over 11,000 people have raved about this product on Amazon ,and I can 100% see why. This is another product that I've tried, tested, and loved! It's all over my FYP for being a great plumping product, but also because the gloss lasts so long! Highly recommend this one for longevity.
Physician's Formula Princess Plumper
This plumper is a safe and natural way to get your lips looking juicier than ever. It is dermatologist-tested which means it's great for anyone of us sensitive girlies (like me). It also has a beautiful light sparkle effect to it that is stunning on the lips! I would recommend lining your lips with a natural pink color and topping it off with this stunning gloss!
Too Faced Lip Injection
This is basically lip filler in a bottle! Having tried this many times myself, I can't help but notice that my lips doubled in size upon use. It's very fast-acting, so if you're looking for maximum results, then I'd definitely recommend investing in this product! A little goes a long way, meaning it'll last you awhile — always a bonus!
Nature Republic Honey Plumper
This is an all-natural plumper made with honey, which I love! It's formulated with manuka honey so your lips can look full and delicious all at once. This plumper has plenty of color options, offering 11 different shades to give you plenty pigment to choose from. I tend to gear more towards darker colors so my lips don't appear washed out, so that's something to keep in mind when picking your own colors.
Elf Plumping Gloss
You might have seen this fan-favorite all over social media recently! People are loving this effective and affordable glow that you can get for just $7! It also has a bit of sparkle so your lips can look shiny and plump this summer!
Kiko Milano Lipgloss
You'll definitely want to try out this lip plumper, because it has over 10,000 ratings and 4.5 stars! It's popular given how effective it is at plumping up your lips for longer periods of time, as well as its shine and color. I love this bright pink that's pictured above — it's the perfect summer shade!
Essence What The Fake Plumper Gloss
This lovely nude shade of gloss is made with vitamin E and hyalauronic acid that will hydrate and plump up your lips in a very natural way. It also includes cinnamon oil, which will be another key ingredient for maximum plump-ness! you can grab this popular product on Amazon!
