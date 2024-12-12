Stream All 8 Episodes Of Lisa Kudrow's 'No Good Deed' On Netflix Now
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Turns out, no good deed goes unpunished, even in house hunting. Netflix's new comedy-drama No Good Deed (from the creator of Dead to Me) premieres on the streamer next week and features some familiar faces from your favorite '90s shows like Friendsand Freaks and Geeks. Buckle up because this is just one of the December TV shows the Brit + Co team already can't stop talking about.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Lisa Kudrow's No Good Deed, streaming on Netflix now!
What is No Good Deed about?
No Good Deed Plot
The black comedy follows Lydia and Paul (played by Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano) who list their 1920s Spanish-style villa after they become empty nesters. Three very-interested families begin a quest to be the first to sign on the dotted line, hoping that the beautiful home will fix all their problems. But Paul and Lydia are keeping some secrets of their own — and the fact the home is more dangerous than it looks is just the first on the list.
“We meet [Lisa and Paul] at a little bit of a crossroads — it’s a really interesting time in their lives,” creator Liz Feldman says. “We know they’re about to go through some major changes. They know they’re about to go through some major changes in their [lives]. But they have no idea how major.”
Is No Good Deed available on Netflix?
No Good Deed Release Date
Yes, you can stream No Good Deed on Netflix now!
Who's in the cast?
No Good Deed Cast
No Good Deed stars Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, and Luke Wilson.
“Ray is this instantly likable person who carries so much emotional baggage that you know is there, but he’s so good at hiding it,” Liz says, while adding that Lisa "is one of the most wholly unique, surprising, and subversively dark comedians on the planet."
“I felt so excited to be able to work with her in a capacity where she gets to really go deep as Lydia," she continues. We can't wait to see her!
How many episodes are there of No Good Deed?
All 8 episodes of No Good Deed are available on Netflix today, December 12. That means you can binge them all in one weekend! Or one sitting ;). Here's the full episode list:
- Season 1, Episode 1: "Open House"
- Season 1, Episode 2: "Private Showing"
- Season 1, Episode 3: "Letters of Intent"
- Season 1, Episode 4: "Foundation Issues"
- Season 1, Episode 5: "Off the Market"
- Season 1, Episode 6: "Full Disclosure"
- Season 1, Episode 7: "Best and Final"
- Season 1, Episode 8: "Sold"
Will there be a season 2 of No Good Deed?
Netflix hasn't greenlit a No Good Deed season 2 quite yet but stay tuned for official updates!
