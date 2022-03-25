56 Female Empowerment Songs For Women's History Month And Beyond
There's nothing like finding a female empowerment anthem to put us in a good mood and make us feel like we can do anything. Not only does music affect our emotions, but we love that it's something that you can play when you're working, when you're prepping our Bridgerton Sunday brunch recipes, or when you need background noise during a spring cleaning day.
As we near the end of Women's History Month, we wanted to highlight some of the artists that we love, and rounded up 56 girl power anthems to listen to all day, every day.
Our criteria for adding songs to this playlist was fairly simple: they feature lyrics emphasizing confidence, independence, and ambition, and they make us feel empowered whenever we listen. Womanhood is a complicated and complex thing, and with songs that span decades, generations, and genres, this playlist starts to scratch at the surface of empowered female experiences. So put in your headphones and prepare to dance around your room because these 56 picks are too good to sit still!
B+C's Favorite Female Empowerment Songs
- Single Ladies - Beyoncé
- Wannabe - Spice Girls
- Rare - Selena Gomez
- Paper Planes - M.I.A.
- Swan Song - Saweetie, NIKI
- S.L.U.T. - Bea Miller
- Breadwinner - Kacey Musgraves
- You Signed Up For This - Maisie Peters
- Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya
- Most Girls - Hailee Steinfeld
- 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
- Truth Hurts - Lizzo
- YES MOM - Tessa Violet
- no tears left to cry - Ariana Grande
- Respect - Aretha Franklin
- Infinite - Lyn Lapid
- You Should See Me In A Crown - Billie Eilish
- Miss Movin’ On - Fifth Harmony
- Umbrella - Rhianna
- Miss Independent - Kelly Clarkson
- Run The World (Girls) - Beyoncé
- I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor
- Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper
- Shake It Off - Taylor Swift
- Salute - Little Mix
- BO$ - Fifth Harmony
- Confident - Demi Lovato
- Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato
- Me Too - Meghan Trainor
- Woman Like Me - Little Mix, Nicki Minaj
- Formation - Beyoncé
- Fancy - Iggy Azalea and Charlie XCX
- Survivor - Destiny's Child
- Fall In Line - Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato
- Good As Hell - Lizzo
- Stronger - Britney Spears
- Dancing On My Own - Robyn
- Strut - The Cheetah Girls
- Work It - Missy Elliott
- Best Friend - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
- Hollaback Girl - Gwen Stefani
- Just Dance - Lady Gaga/Born This Way
- Midnight Sky - Miley Cyrus
- Go! - Santigold
- Bad Girls - M.I.A.
- Heads Will Roll - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Kill V. Maim - Grimes
- Django Jane - Janelle Monae
- Titanium - Sia
- Bulletproof - La Roux
- The Dog Days Are Over - Florence and the Machine
- The Man - Taylor Swift
- Fighter - Chrsitina Aguilara
- Work B**ch - Britney Spears
- Independent Women - Destiny's Child
- Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) - Kelly Clarkson
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!