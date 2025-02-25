Apple TV's New Book-To-TV Adaptation Is A Reese's Book Club Favorite

Just like the perfect batch of cookies, the perfect TV show boils down to a fine-tuned recipe: a witty script, amazing producers, and a cast that might as well have been written in the stars. Well, even though we don't have much information about Apple TV's new limited series Lucky, we do know Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey will star in the project, with Reese Witherspoon at the helm. And TBH...that's all I need to know.

Here's everything we know about Reese Witherspoon's Lucky, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey.

In 'Lucky,' Anya Taylor-Joy has a MAJOR secret. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lucky, based on Marissa Stapley's book of the same name, is a Reese's Book Club pick that follows a young woman named Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) who said goodbye to the life of crime she'd always known. But when she's faced with her past, she has to turn back to her training one last time. In addition to Anya (who's also executive producing), we'll see Drew Starkey as her onscreen husband Cary, as well as Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Timothy Olyphant. And the series will be brought to life by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine (which is behind The Morning Showand The Last Thing He Told Me).

“Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie and Apple TV+ to bring Lucky to life,” Anya Taylor-Joy told Apple TV. “Reese’s Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections — to the stories, to the storytellers and to the community we are building,” Reese Witherspoon added. “It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series — based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel — to audiences around the world.”

We don't have a release date yet, but stay tuned for the latest news on Lucky!