'The Queen's Gambit' Darling Anya Taylor-Joy Returns To Netflix With Dark Comedy 'How To Kill Your Family'
Four years after skyrocketing to fame thanks to her Emmy-winning role in the limited series, The Queen’s Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy has announced that she’s coming back to Netflix. (Close enough, welcome back, Beth Harmon!) She’s set to star as Grace Bernard in How to Kill Your Family, a dark comedy about a scorned, illegitimate daughter seeking revenge against her wealthy biological father.
Bella Mackie, who wrote the book How to Kill Your Family is based on, said that “Anya is the most perfect fit to play Grace. I often think she understands her better than I do.” Taylor-Joy told Netflix, “As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life. After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Emma. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier.”Want to get your hands dirty, too? Here’s everything we know so far about How to Kill Your Family.
What is 'How to Kill Your Family' about?
Amazon
How to Kill Your Family is based on Bella Mackie’s 2021 satirical novel of the same name. Taylor-Joy will play Grace Bernard, the illegitimate daughter of a millionaire who left her and her mother to fend for themselves. After he refuses to help Grace as her mother is dying, Grace vows revenge on him by killing his (and by extension, her) entire family so she can claim his inheritance. So yeah, it’s intense, but it’s also “funny, sharp, dark, and twisted,” according to author Jojo Moyes.
Who else is attached to the show?
As of August 26, no other cast members have been announced. Emma Moran, best known as the creator and writer of Hulu’s Extraordinary, will serve as the show’s lead writer, so expect some dark humor to slice through the script. Bella Mackie, the author of How to Kill Your Family, will be a co-executive producer alongside Moran, Sally Woodward Gentle (who produced Killing Eve), Lizzie Rusbridger, and Taylor-Joy herself.
Moran’s ready to bring Mackie’s novel to the small screen. She said, “[Grace is] the kind of complicated, dark, but utterly hilarious antihero you dream of writing. Striking that balance between camp fun and brutal violence that Bella hits so perfectly in the book is a challenge I’m so looking forward to. I’ve never had more fun on a project with such a high body count.”
How many episodes will be in 'How to Kill Your Family'?
The show is set to be an eight-episode limited series.
When is 'How to Kill Your Family' coming out?
How to Kill Your Family’s release date is currently TBD. Given that it was announced on August 21 at the 2024 Edinburgh TV Festival, and given Netflix’s typical production pace, I’d wager that you’ll learn How to Kill Your Family no sooner than 2026.
Looking for more entertainment news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Header image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images