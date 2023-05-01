The MadeGood x Molly Yeh Collab Brings Allergy-Friendly Recipes For Allergy Awareness Month
Making food-centric get-togethers more inclusive can be a challenge when you’re trying to accommodate your vegan friends, paleo pals, and gluten-free grazers. It’s even harder to serve tasty and fulfilling meals to those with food allergies – they affect one in 10 adults and one in 13 children!
That’s exactly why MadeGood and Molly Yeh have joined forces to bring you the fun and practical allergy-friendly recipe collection, MadeGood Allergy-Friendly Recipe Collection by Molly Yeh, just in time for Allergy Awareness Month. Each recipe is free from the top 8 allergens (milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans), and never sacrifice flavor in favor of your food allergy friends.
More About The MadeGood x Molly Yeh Recipe Collaboration
Molly Yeh, award-winning cookbook author and TV host (whose mother has a peanut allergy) understands the challenges that come with food allergies on a personal level, inspiring the collaborative recipe collection.
“With [my mom’s] allergy, we looked for substitutions to replace peanuts and tree nuts in every recipe, and found that every dish was just as delicious as the original,” says Yeh. “I learned to cook allergy-friendly meals to show my guests and loved ones that they are welcome at my table.”
Being Allergy-Friendly In The Kitchen
Cooking allergen-free doesn’t have to be complicated, and Molly x MadeGood’s recipes reflect that. Each selection is easy to make, flavorful, and can be savored by everyone.
“I’m excited to team up with one of my family’s favorite allergy-friendly snacks, MadeGood, to debut this new collection of recipes with allergy-friendly twists on some of my favorite recipes and a few new dishes,” says Yeh. “I hope that the collection of recipes shows that allergy-friendly cooking is both delicious and easy!”
“At MadeGood, we believe everyone should feel welcome at the table, and we aim to make mealtime memorable for all,” says Nicole Bleiwas, VP of Marketing at Riverside Natural Foods, parent company of MadeGood. “We’re thrilled to partner with Molly Yeh on an initiative we both feel strongly about. We want to show families just how easy it can be to remove food allergies from cooking and baking while still making tasty food.”Scroll for some of our favorite recipes from the collection! The entire MadeGood Allergy-Friendly Recipe Collection by Molly Yeh can be downloaded for free (!) at madegoodfoods.com.
Zingy Navy Bean Dip
Ingredients:
- 2 large cloves of garlic, smashed
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 (14.5 oz) can of navy beans, drained and rinsed
- 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons harissa, or to taste
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, cover the garlic with the lemon juice and let sit for 5 minutes. In a food processor, combine the beans, olive oil, harissa, a big pinch of salt, lots of fresh ground black pepper, the garlic and lemon juice.
- Blend until very smooth, a full 2-3 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
- Store in a container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Serving suggestion: Spread a plop on the bottom of a shallow bowl, top with a handful of baby greens, sliced olives, peppers, tomatoes, and pickles. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with flaky salt and black pepper. Serve with a lemon wedge and gluten- free toast on the side.
Falafel Fattoush
Ingredients for the dressing:
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- Juice of 1/2 a lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon sumac (or substitute zest of 1/2 a lemon!)
- 6 tablespoons (75 g) extra virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- 1 cup dried chickpeas, soaked for 10 hours or overnight and drained
- 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, freshly toasted and coarsely ground in a spice grinder
- 1 tablespoon coriander seeds, freshly toasted and coarsely ground in a spice grinder
- 1 small onion, coarsely chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup parsley, roughly chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- A pinch of crushed red pepper
- 2 tablespoons chickpea flour
- 11/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Olive oil or flavorless oil, for frying
Ingredients for the assembly:
- Olive oil or neutral oil such as avocado oil, for frying
- 3 gluten-free pitas or bread (day-old), chopped or ripped into 1- or 2-inch pieces
- Kosher salt
- 6 cups fresh spinach, lightly-packed 1 large cucumber, chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 radishes, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped Black pepper
- Falafel, recipe follows
- In a measuring cup, whisk together the garlic, white wine vinegar, lemon juice, and sumac or lemon zest. Drizzle in the olive oil while whisking continuously to emulsify. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Heat 1/4-inch of oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Fry the pita pieces for 30-60 seconds on each side, until lightly browned. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt.
- In a large bowl, combine the pita chips with the spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, radishes, and mint leaves.
- Drizzle half of the dressing over the salad. Toss, taste, and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Top with the falafel and serve with the remaining dressing.
- In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, cumin, coriander, onion, garlic, cilantro, parsley, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, a few turns of pepper, red pepper, chickpea flour, and lemon juice and pulse quickly (about 80-100 times) until the mixture is combined but still slightly grainy.
- In a large skillet, heat 1/4-inch oil over medium high heat. Fry a 1-tablespoon test patty until golden and then taste it. Adjust seasonings in the mixture as desired. Form 2-tablespoon-sized balls of the falafel mixture, packing them firmly, and flattening them slightly. Fry on both sides until golden brown. Transfer to a paper towel.
- Alternatively, you can scoop the falafels onto a baking sheet covered in parchment paper, spray the tops with cooking spray, and bake them at 425◦F for 25 minutes, or until browned.
Sloppy Joe Pitas
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
- Kosher salt
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons harissa paste
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 pounds ground turkey or 4 cups cooked brown lentils
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 (14 oz) can crushed tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon preserved lemon, finely chopped
For serving:
- 8 gluten-free pita pockets
- Sliced pickles
- Sliced avocado
- Chopped fresh parsley
- Lemon wedges
- In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium high. Add the onion, bell pepper, jalapeño, and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring until soft, for about 7 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin, and paprika and cook for another minute. Add the harissa and tomato paste and cook for another minute. If using turkey, add the turkey and season it with 11/2 teaspoons of kosher salt. Cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon or spatula, until browned all the way through.
- If using lentils, add the lentils and 11/2 teaspoons of Kosher salt. Stir in the tomatoes and brown sugar and simmer, covered, over medium low for 20 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and preserved lemon. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
- To serve, wrap the pitas in a stack in foil and heat in a warm oven for a few minutes until warm. Cut the tops off and fill with turkey or bean mixture. Top with pickles, avocado, and parsley, and serve with lemon wedges.
Blueberry Oat Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 11/2 cups (210 g) frozen wild blueberries
- 1 cup (56 g) chopped kale, preferably frozen
- 11/2 cups (360 g) unsweetened gluten-free oat milk, plus more if needed
- 2 MadeGood Mixed Berry granola bars, broken up into pieces
- 2 tablespoons hemp seeds
- Sprinkles for topping (optional)
- Combine all ingredients and blend on high for 1-2 minutes until very smooth and no longer grainy, adding additional milk if needed.
- Pour into a glass and top with a pinch of rainbow sprinkles.
Sprinkle Ice Cream Pie
Ingredients:
- MadeGood Double Chocolate Cookies, 2 cups crumbs
- 1/4 cup unsalted non-dairy butter, melted
- Pinch Kosher salt
For the filling:
- 2 pints vanilla oat milk gluten-free ice cream
- 1/4 cup rainbow sprinkles, plus more for topping
- In a food processor, blend the cookies into fine crumbs. Add the non-dairy butter and salt and pulse to combine.
- Press into a 9-inch pie plate and freeze until set, about 25 minutes.
- While the crust is cooling in the freezer, take the ice cream out to room temperature, so that it softens. Transfer ice cream to a large bowl and use a spatula to fold in the sprinkles.
- Add to the crust and spread it out evenly, top with more sprinkles and freeze until firm, about an hour.
