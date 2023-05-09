Here's How Food Can Be The Ultimate Source Of Creativity
There’s one particular reason Molly Yeh recommends trying new foods: the experimentation that comes with perfecting a recipe can increase your creativity. Plus, it's just fun. And if there's one ingredient that sums up both Yeh's approach to cooking and her personality in general, it's sprinkles.
“You can't be eating sprinkles and not smile,” she says. You’ll see the rainbow flecks on her website, or all over her Instagram. “I think the color palettes these days are so gorgeous. Different shapes, different textures, so many different varieties to choose from, but it's a whole source of creativity in and of itself.”
That floating-on-air feeling that Yeh gets from sprinkles infuses itself into the rest of her recipes. Because as far as she's concerned, if you have to eat, you might as well make it more fun.
“I'll try anything, I love to experiment,” she says. “I love to think of new combinations in the middle of the night. I have a [note] on my phone that's just lists of things that I think might taste good.”
Those flavor combinations can be seen in her new Blue Apron collaboration, which is available to purchase between May 8th and June 19th, while supplies last. The kit features recipes like Ginger-Scallion Burgers with Fried Eggs, Pickled Cucumbers & Hoisin Sauce and Miso Apple Pie with Pistachio-Coconut Crumble.
“All of these flavors are flavors that I grew up with, and that, to me, say family,” she says. “I want people to experience these flavors that are near and dear to my heart. And whether or not they are familiar with these ingredients, [they're] delicious.”
Trying new recipes also allows us to experience different cultures in a whole new way. When Yeh moved across the country, from New York to a farm on the border of North Dakota and Minnesota, learning about the region’s food was the first step in building her new community.
“To have food as a creative outlet, as a window to other places, other cultures, other cuisines…I think that's so important,” she says. “Cultural understanding and being a good human can start with learning about other cultures and realizing that like, ‘Wow, this is such a good dish. What else can I learn about this culture that this dish came from?’”
Using Food To Build Relationships
Molly Yeh Partners with Blue Apron on Limited Edition Meal Kit and Giveaway
Image via Blue Apron
“Getting people to talk about food was the best conversation starter, and the best way of ultimately finding my people, finding where I fit in this community, and learning about this new culture,” she says. “Hearing my husband's Great Aunt Ethel's stories about recipes that she makes around the holidays, and having her show me — it's a wonderful way of getting to know the new people here and forming those relationships.”
Yeh’s recipes are a mix of her own Chinese and Jewish heritage, but the hands-on elements of these recipes feature a unique and beautiful artistry, which can be attributed to her music education — at least in part. Yeh continues to transfer skills from the music room to the kitchen, whether it's persistence or learning how to confront problems head-on.
“You're not doing anyone any favors by tasting a recipe [and] thinking like, ‘This is okay, yeah, it'll be fine.’ Break it down. Does it need more salt? Does it need more time in the oven? What's going to make this better?”
That trial and error requires a lot of time, leaving Yeh to balance family, work, and home, along with her colorful concoctions. She finds that scheduling out time to plan her week is essential, but just like everything else (including using her time away from screens to come up with new recipes and ideas), it’s all about balance.
“[You just have] to give yourself grace. Planning and then taking it easy on yourself and doing what you need to do to practice self-care, to spend time with your family and knowing that every week might not be fully in balance,” she says. “Just be easy on yourself and take it one week, one day at a time.”
When you take the pressure off yourself to create the perfect art — whether it's music or the perfect fusion dish — you'll have more space to shine. In Yeh's case, that includes a new sprinkle cake recipe that we can't wait to try ourselves.
Rapid Fire With Molly Yeh
Molly Yeh Partners with Blue Apron on Limited Edition Meal Kit and Giveaway
Image via Blue Apron
B+C: What is your go-to hosting tip when you have people over?
MY: Prep stuff in advance. Choose dishes that are going to be good if you prep them in advance.
B+C: What is your favorite pump up song?
MY: What am I listening to these days? I'm only listening to the Frozen song. The one from Frozen 2, "Show Yourself." How do you say "I have a four-year-old" without saying "I have a four-year-old?"
B+C: What is your comfort movie?
MY: Back to the Future, the trilogy.
B+C: What is your favorite way to spend a Saturday morning?
MY: Cuddle party with my kids. Maybe make some pancakes. And read books with my kids.
