Madewell Has Done It Again – Peek Into The Spring ‘23 Collection
Madewell’s Spring 2023 collection has us swooning with a fresh batch of timeliness pieces, and we're already plotting how to fit the new items into our spring wardrobe. The latest drop encapsulates exactly what Madewell is good at: comfortable, elevated basics that are easy to style. Designed by Joyce Lee, Madewell SVP of Design, the spring collection delivers pieces that can be worn again and again, which makes getting ready a breeze. Plus, cutting your closet down to the basics means you can be more creative. See some of our favorite picks from Madewell Spring 2023 below, and shop the collection!
Our Favorite Items From the Madewell Spring 2023 Collection
Cotton-Hemp Denim Supercrop Tank Top in Gabler Wash ($78)
TBH, we love a Canadian tuxedo 'fit, which is why we can see this structured tank meshing so well with a jean short or skirt for the springtime!
Knotted Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Mini Check ($98)
We are definitely counting down the days until it's warm enough again to go swimming, and you can bet that we'll be taking this cute cutout swimsuit with us.
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Bright Dark Indigo Wash ($148)
The name for these jeans did not lie – they are perfect! The wide-leg shape adds some fun elements to your ordinary jean, and they can be dressed up or down.
MWL Knit Biker Unitard: Botanical Dye Edition ($65)
Catch us rockin' this bright, comfy unitard to every springtime farmer's market – we'll take all of the colors, please.
Brightside Square-Neck Tee ($30)
This tee makes for a great basic to wear with a skirt or jeans. It's more elevated with the square-neck style, which adds a subtle feminine touch.
Textural-Knit One-Shoulder Sweater Tank ($60)
The texture on this tank is to die for. We love playing around with different textures for our outfits, so this tank is definitely "add to cart" material.
100% Linen Katrina Crop Vest Top ($88)
Vests are everywhere right now, and this is one throwback we're definitely here for. We could see this piece being worn alone, or layered on top of a white turtleneck for some real 70's vibes.
Denim Bomber Jacket ($148)
This structured jacket will keep you warm on all of those chillier spring evenings. It boasts a super retro style, which we adore.
Layton Midi Slip Dress ($98)
This slip offers a sexy, all-in-one outfit when worn alone, or you can layer a cardigan over it, to go the more cozy route.
The Leather Carabiner Crossbody Sling Bag: Webbing Strap Edition ($158)
We love that the wide strap on this bag can come off, so we can bring it along for any look, day or night. Plus, thanks to the neutral color palettes, it's super easy to match this piece with anything!
Demmera Sunglasses ($60)
A thick rim and slight cat-eye shape gives these sunnies the perfect amount of chic detail.
The Piazza Mini Crossbody Bag ($118)
This crossbody bag is definitely coming with us wherever we go this spring season. It can hold just about everything we need to run to the store, make a day trip, or bring on a date night.
The Vaneeta Lug Slide Sandal ($110)
This sandal is easy to put on and stay on. We can't wait to pair them with some wide-leg pants for the ultimate comfy girl look.
Not only did the collection itself catch our attention, but the launch party was full of notable attendees like AnnaSophia Robb, Stephanie Shepherd (the co-founder of Future Earth), Alexandra Richards (model/DJ), Savannah Lee Smith (actress), Emily Alyn Lind (actress), Anne V (model), among others, with a DJ set by Mona.
Joyce Lee, Madewell SVP of Design
Image via Yvonne Tint / BFA.com
AnnaSophia Robb
Image via Yvonne Tint / BFA.com
Jade Jeffrey, Seon Xun, Mackenzie McDonald, Bridie Chillemi
Image via Yvonne Tint / BFA.com
