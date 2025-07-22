Madelyn Cline Just Broke Her Silence About Rudy Pankow Leaving 'Outer Banks'

We're all heartbroken that Outer Banks is ending (but I don't think I'll ever be more heartbroken than I was over JJ's death come ON). The show has been a comfort, and an escape, and JJ and Kiara is one of my favorite couples in recent TV. But it looks like no one is as sad as the OBX cast! Madelyn Cline just posted an emotional TikTok about Outer Banks season 5 and, honestly, it's enough to get me to shed a tear.

Here's what Madelyn Cline has said about Outer Banks season 5, coming to Netflix soon.

Will JJ be in season 5 of Outer Banks? No, JJ won't be in Outer Banks season 5, and at the premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Madelyn Cline admitted how "strange" it feels to film the fifth season without Rudy Pankow: "we shot four seasons with him." "There's a part of the dynamic that isn't there anymore," she told Extra TV. "But also, you know, we're all just happy to be there." The Outer Banks cast includes Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Drew Starkey, and Madelyn promises "the camaraderie, the chemistry is all amazing...I don't think we take a single second of it for granted." But it's no surprise that she gets emotional on set too (she has been very vocal about how emotional she can get, which I appreciate!). "I cry at least two times a week," she said. "It's the end of a big, big chapter of my life. But yes, it's bittersweet, it's emotional, and we're all really, really happy to be back."

Is Outer Banks season 5 the last season? #help ♬ ingydar - Adrianne Lenker @madelynclineagain Emotional this morning sorry! #obx Yes, OBX season 5 is the final season of the Netflix hit show. Madelyn Cline posted a TikTok on May 18 ahead of filming, and even though the cameras haven't started rolling, she's already feeling emotional. "Annoying I'm rlly sorry but last season of OBX is about to start filming and I have so many feelings about it but mostly I just feel so grateful," she says in the on-screen text. "We're so excited to go back one last time. I love y'all. Thank you." She also continued in the caption, "Emotional this morning sorry!"

And Madelyn isn't the only Outer Banks cast member feeling it! "We will be in shambles on the last day," Madison Bailey (who plays Kiara) said in a comment. "Let’s wait til then 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭." To which Madelyn replies, "I'm already in shambles." Me too girl! "Oh I’m gonna miss watching my silly little boat show," one user commented, while another said, "I just want to give you a big hug." The show, which premiered in April of 2020, was the perfect adventure. Romance, friendship, hidden treasure — Outer Banks truly had it all! And the summer setting was the ultimate way to escape real life and pretend we were all on vacation together. Even though we're saying goodbye to these characters, as Madelyn promises in a comment, "Kook princess never dies."

Is season 5 of Outer Banks coming out? We don't have an official release date for Outer Banks season 5 yet, but as soon as we do, y'all will be the first to know. Fingers crossed we get new episodes in 2026!

Where can I watch Outer Banks? Netflix All four seasons of Outer Banks are on Netflix now!

There are 40 episodes of Outer Banks out so far, with each season having 10 episodes each. Season 1 of Outer Banks premiered on Netflix April 15, 2020

Season 2 of Outer Banks premiered on Netflix July 30, 2021

Season 3 of Outer Banks premiered on Netflix February 23, 2023

Season 4 of Outer Banks premiered on Netflix October 10, 2024

Outer Banks season 5 will see the return of all our favorites (aside from Rudy Pankow's JJ): Chase Stokes as John B. Routledge

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Fiona Palomo as Sofia

J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff

Cullen Moss as Shoupe

Austin North as Topper Thornton

