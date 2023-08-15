The Madewell x Molly Dickson Collection Is Inspired By Sadie Sink, Camila Mendes, And Sydney Sweeney
There is nothing like a good pair of jeans. The right pair can make you feel confident, comfortable, and make your butt look, like, really good — a triple threat that should *not* be taken lightly. Molly Dickson is one of our favorite celebrity stylists to watch, and she works with names like Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Puppy Love's Lucy Hale. Everything Molly touches is pure magic (case in point: her jewel bralette look for Sadie's The Whale press tour in 2022 inspired me so much I wore something similar to my first New York Fashion Week!), and her new denim collection with Madewell is no different.
"Molly and I both share a deep love for denim, so much so that we often sho up to fittings wearing the same outfit," Riverdale actress Camila Mendes says in a press release for the collab. "I couldn't be more excited for her to launch this collection. She really knocked it out of the park and I'm beyond proud of her."
Each pieces has the laidback ease of the '90s with eclectic and modern details that set them apart from the rest of the jeans on the market. Keep reading to see the full collection!
Madewell x Molly Dickson Jeans
These cargo pants (which Molly wears with a striped polo shirt) was inspired by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink. “We found a cargo pant that had a buckle on the front like that and we could not stop talking about it,” Molly says in the press release.
Madewell x Molly Dickson Cargo Jeans ($178)
Buckles, pockets, and clasps are a surefire way to add visual interest to any outfit without weighing yourself down with extra accessories. Because these pants are baggy, pair with a fitted crop top or emphasize volume by adding a baggy tee on top!
Madewell x Molly Dickson Crossover Baggy Straight Jeans ($148)
More of a straight leg fan? These jeans still have a playful flair thanks to the criss cross buttoning which, according to Molly, “hit you in the perfect spot to accentuate your waist."
Madewell x Molly Dickson Double-Waistband Straight Jeans ($148)
Two-toned denim mixes up your outfit's color palette in a very unexpected way. While many pairs of jeans feature the different tones on the legs, this pair focuses on the waistband. Molly loves it: “Somebody actually asked me if I was wearing two pairs of jeans at the same time! It’s a very modern take on a classic.”
Madewell x Molly Dickson Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans ($138)
A barely-there lightwash on the legs gives the illusion that these are loved and lived-in, but they're still super simple. Perfect for anyone who's looking for a casual pair of everyday jeans.
Madewell x Molly Dickson Cutout Baggy Straight Jeans ($148)
Show a little skin with these cutout jeans. They might not have pockets, but that's just an extra excuse to carry a cute handbag. “We did a few trial and errors on the sample," Molly says. "It’s so cool that they're baggy and loose at the bottom, but they're really sexy on top.”
Madewell x Molly Dickson Overalls + Other Bottoms
Overalls are known to be one of Sadie's favorite pieces to wear, and it's had an influence on Molly's own approach to the piece. “I saw this vintage photo of oversized overalls,” says Molly. “I really liked the idea of snatching in the waist with the belt to make it a little bit more feminine.”
Madewell x Molly Dickson Oversized Overalls ($178)
Whether or not you choose to snatch in the waistline, these oversized overalls will look great with your go-to tee or with a blouse for an unexpected style contrast.
Madewell x Molly Dickson Crossover Baggy Jean Shorts ($118)
If it's still too hot to wear jeans, try the Cami-approved shorts version of the Crossover instead. “These were her favorite piece from the shoot,” Molly says. “She said, ohh my gosh, JORTS.”
Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Micro Mini Skirt ($90)
Pull off the ultimate '90s/Y2K look with a micro mini skirt that will look as good with your oversized sweaters as it does with your tanks.
Madewell x Molly Dickson Tops
“[Sydney Sweeney] tried on a pair of oversized jeans and we rolled the waist," Molly says. "We both looked at it like ‘ooh dang, that looks really cool.’ And then she literally wore them for three days straight.” Relatable.
Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Oversized Crop Shirt ($148)
Cropping an oversized shirt still gives your outfit the casual look you're going for, just with a little bit of edge.
Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Bralette ($82)
“I love a low V-neck, even when I’m working out," Molly says. "I think it's so flattering when girls show their collarbones.” Wear this baby on its own, under an overshirt, or experiment with a fitted turtleneck when temps drop.
Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Shirt Jacket ($148)
Shacket season is almost here! Swap your flannels for a denim look to give all your fall 'fits a Canadian tuxedo spin.
Madewell x Molly Dickson 3-Pack Tank Set ($150)
Everyone needs a few staple tank tops that go with literally everything. “I wanted this tank to be thick enough for you to feel comfortable wearing it without a bra,” Molly says.
