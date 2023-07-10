These Stars Got Dolled Up And Dreamy For The 'Barbie' Movie Premiere
Let's all say this in unison: Greta Gerwig and the entire Barbie team are marketing geniuses. They've collectively rolled out a press tour that'll forever say, "THIS is how you make cinematographic history." We're all fortunate to bear witness the brilliant way Margot Robbie's press tour looks paired with Ryan Gosling's unforgettably campy — *ahem* sexy — "Kenergy"vibes bring us into Mattel's perfectly curated universe.
To keep the party rolling, the red carpet for the Barbie world premiere took all of our press tour expectations and wrapped them in a shiny, pink bow. Honestly, the little girl in me is squealing with delight to see how many outfits appealed to all the nostalgia with a touch of bad b*tch energy. If you haven't seen all of the looks yet, or want to relive them, here last night's looks I can't get enough of!
Margot Robbie
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Margot Robbie's red carpet outfit looked like an absolute dream. Adorned in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress, she wore a replica of the 1960s Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight outfit. We think this look was fitting given Margot's uncanny ability to morph into the title character.
Ryan Gosling
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ryan absolutely ate this look up - in other words, he looks immaculate. Who knew a man in a pink suit by Gucci could look so good?
Dua Lipa
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Dua has been killing the red carpet lately. From her Met Gala appearance to this sheer, rhinestone number, we can't get enough! She joined the Bottega Veneta girls and gave us something to talk about.
Ashley Graham
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ashley looks darling in this sheer number by Nina Ricci. She's giving classic Barbie glamour and we love that for her.
Nicki Minaj
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The self-proclaimed Harajuku Barbie graced the red carpet and gave everyone a "pinch me" moment. She's woven all things Barbie throughout her rap career so it was fitting to see her at the premiere while wearing Alaïa.
Issa Rae
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Dressed in Marc Bouwer, TV's darling Issa Rae appeared in this perfect magenta dress that made her skin glow.
Greta Gerwig
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Did Greta nail the barbiecore trend or what? She looked stunning in this magenta skirt suit by Valentino. Excuse me while I figure out how I'll be able to afford to archive it in my own closet one day.
Shay Mitchell
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Combined with her perfectly coiffed hair, Shay Mitchell stunned in Shushu Tong. The mini pill box bag is a subtly cute touch as well.
Michael Cera
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Michael Cera gave us his signature nonchalant yet cool look while wearing a salmon colored suit and a black pair of sunglasses.
Ava Max
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ava Max dared to push boundaries in this beautifully bedazzled skirt set by Mônot. The sky blue color paired with magenta platform heels is very on trend.
Simu Liu
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
"It's provocative. It gets the people going," comes to mind when Simu Liu appeared on the red carpet. While it was nice to see the various shades of pink worn by other celebs, Simu's powder blue statement vest was a definite head-turner.
Patrick Starr
Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
And last but not least, Patrick Starr cannot be left out of the conversation. The makeup artist turned entrepreneur also knows how to turn heads and did just that while walking the red carpet.
Header image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.