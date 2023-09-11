These Mediterranean Chicken Skewers Will Make You Excited To Eat Leftovers
The three S's (soups, salads, and sandwiches) are classic lunch ideas for work you can cycle through every week. But we know how easy it is to fall into the rut of making the same meal over and over again, which means more often than not, we're craving something outside the usual ham and cheese on wheat (although we really do love a ham and cheese on wheat).
Now that the days are getting shorter and our bodies are preparing to hibernate, it's vital that we still incorporate all the nutrients we get in the summer into our fall lunches. These Mediterranean Chicken Skewers are colorful and exciting, and since they're full of protein, they'll keep you full until dinner, too. They also happen to be the perfect leftovers, which is just the cherry on top. Here's how to make them for yourself!
What goes with Mediterranean chicken on a skewer?
Next time you make your own chicken skewers, pair them with all your favorite vegetables. Peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, and pickled onions are all sides that taste amazing with the flavors of Mediterranean chicken. You also don't want to forget the tzatziki because it's our favorite part!
How do you cut chicken breast for skewers?
It's very easy to cut chicken breast for skewers. Place your chicken on a cutting board, then use a sharpened kitchen knife to cut it into 1-inch squares and you're ready to add them to the skewers.
Are chicken skewers healthy?
Yes, chicken skewers are healthy! They provide you with a ton of protein from the chicken and nutrients from all the veggies.
How To Make Your Own Grilled Mediterranean Chicken Skewers
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken (like Do Good Chicken Thighs), cut into 1-inch pieces
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh oregano, finely chopped
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Add olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt, paprika, and pepper to a bowl, and mix well to combine.
- Add your chicken thigh pieces to the marinade and toss to coat the chicken entirely. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours.
- While the chicken is marinating, soak 6 bamboo skewers in hot water for 30 minutes, or alternatively use metal skewers.
- Thread the marinated chicken onto the skewers and brush with the remaining marinade.
- Heat the grill to medium-high and place chicken skewers on the grill. Grill 3 minutes per side, until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through, approximately 10-12 minutes in total.
- Remove from the heat and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
- Serve the chicken skewers with grilled peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, pickled onions, tzatziki, and pita bread.
Recipe and image via Do Good Chicken®
