19 Mediterranean Meal Prep Recipes For Some Fun, Fresh Summertime Fare
Are you growing bored of your go-to overnight oats and mason jar salads? It might be time to revolutionize your meal prep game with a burst of Mediterranean flavors! Get ready to embark on a delicious (and very healthy) journey as we dive into the wonderful world of Mediterranean meal prep.This vibrant cuisine is not only a feast for the taste buds, but also a celebration of fresh ingredients and perfectly balanced nutrition. From savory harissa chicken and succulent quinoa bowls to colorful, veggie-packed salads, there are tons of Mediterranean dishes to make in advance for workweek enjoyment. Here are the best Mediterranean meal prep recipes to make for your Sunday reset!
Easy Mediterranean Bowls
A medley of veggies forms these easy Mediterranean bowls, perfect for taking to the office or chowing down at dinner. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Mediterranean Chickpea and Egg Salad Jars
If you have to take your meal prep on the go, this recipe for jarred salads provides an easily-transportable, healthy option. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mediterranean Meal Prep Buddha Bowls
Strong Mediterranean flavors dance beautifully throughout each and every bite of these meal prep bowls. Pack them in your favorite meal prep containers for streamlined indulgence! (via Gastroplant)
Sun-Dried Tomato Mediterranean Zucchini Noodle Salad
We thank Mediterranean food for the beauty that is sun-dried tomatoes. Add them to this zoodle salad for a freshly made lunch, sure to satisfy. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Mediterranean Grilled Tofu
Our plant-based pals are going to *love* this meal prep idea. Simply grill some tofu according to the recipe above, then store the cubes in an airtight Tupperware for munching throughout the week. They're so simple to add to salads, sandwiches, or wraps. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Falafel
Form these fulfilling falafel balls for your meal prep, and keep them in the fridge for when you need to add a *bit* more sustenance to your meal. Flavorful and simple, this Mediterranean meal prep recipe gets the job done right. (via Olive You Whole)
Mediterranean Roasted Vegetables with Dill-Yogurt Sauce
We don't have to remind you to eat your veggies, but sometimes getting a healthy bite of them in during a busy week is a challenge. Prep some roasted veggies like these ahead of time – you'll save your future (hangry) self from a less-than-nutritious option. (via Live Eat Learn)
Mediterranean Parsley Salad
This parsley-spotted salad works great as a side dish *or* a main, with its satisfying crunch and light flavors. (via Where Is My Spoon)
Mediterranean Pasta with Zucchini
We'll take a gallon of this creamy Mediterranean pasta, please! Made with pasta, olives, and zucchini, you know you're getting a fresh bite every time. Simply make a big batch of it to meal prep for the week. (via Vikalinka)
Mediterranean Vegan Meal Prep Bowls
Meal prepping can be so rewarding, especially if your dishes look pleasing to the eye, too! These beautiful bowls are chock full of chickpeas, olives, cukes, tomatoes, onions, quinoa – plus a hefty scoop of hummus. It's like a deconstructed pita! (via Salt & Lavender)
Harissa Chicken
Harissa brings the heat in this recipe! Make a large amount of this tender, spicy chicken to have on-hand when you need some Mediterranean-flavored protein. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Grilled Chicken + Quinoa Salad
You're going to want to eat this quinoa-packed salad by the bowlful. It's that good, made with fresh produce and lots of nutrients! (via Completely Delicious)
Vegan Chickpea Patties
These vegan chickpea patties are great for meal prep, complementing any Mediterranean dish you please. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Mediterranean Buddha Bowl
You get a little bit of everything in this meal prep idea – crunchy veg, hearty hummus, and a whole lot of grains to fuel you! (via Culinary Hill)
Lamb Meatballs
Lamb goes great on Mediterranean pitas and sandwiches, so prep these to keep in the fridge until the pita cravings hit. (via Barley & Sage)
Mediterranean Egg Wrap
Dinner isn't the only time for Mediterranean meal prep! These eggy breakfast wraps are infused with the tangy flavors of sun-dried tomato, creamy feta cheese, and get balanced out with some greens. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Mediterranean Quinoa Casserole
Casseroles are a meal prep savior. Just one scoop, and you're on your way to Mediterranean bliss. (via The Endless Meal)
Homemade Tzatziki Sauce
Your meals aren't done until you've batched out some fresh sauces! This tzatziki is bright and tangy, adding a fantastic flavor element to every dish you desire. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Creamy Lemon Tahini Dressing
Wether you drizzle it on salads or use it for dipping, this tahini-clad sauce is easy to make and perfectly balanced! (via Munching with Mariyah)
Sign up for our newsletter for more delicious recipes to make this season!
Header image via Salt & Lavender
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.