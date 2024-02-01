Reese Witherspoon's Meet Me In Rome Gives Rom-Coms The Reality TV Treatment
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Reese Witherspoon (and Hello Sunshine!) has already proven she's the master of bringing reality TV and rom-coms in her Love in Fairhope series, and this month, we're getting a brand new title. Similar to Meet Me In Paris, Meet Me In Rome brings the spontaneity of reality television and the butterfly-inducing emotion of rom-coms together in honor of Galentine's Day. Here's everything we know about the brand new movie, and a Rome, Italy travel guide in case you get inspired for a trip of your own ;).
What is Meet Me In Rome about?
According to the official synopsis, Meet Me In Rome follows three women who are ready to risk everything for true love. "Daily script deliveries guide them to handsome suitors and magical destinations, where swoon-worthy dates and steamy romance await. But when challenged to push their fears aside, will our leading ladies find the love they are looking for, or will they leave as single as they came?"
The friendships between our three leads sound just as central to the story as the romance, which makes me love this title even more than I would otherwise!
Who's in Meet Me In Rome?
Meet Me In Rome centers around three friends: Lauren Simmons, Dhruva Patel, and Christa Belle Allen (who you might know as young Jenna in 13 Going On 30!). The film is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Saldaña, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Mariel Saldaña, Cisely Saldaña, and Angela Rae Berg.
Where can I watch Meet Me In Rome?
You'll be able to watch Meet Me In Rome on the Roku Channel starting February 9. The Roku Channel is also where you can watch Meet Me In Paris!
Is this a spinoff of Meet Me in Paris?
Meet Me In Rome isn't a spinoff in the traditional sense, but it does serve as a second installment in Roku's unscripted rom-coms. Just like Lauren Simmons, Dhruva Patel, and Christa Belle Allen will be navigating romance in Rome, Meet Me In Paris follows Danielle Matteo, Mimi Shou, and Jasmine Fleet as they do the same thing in Paris, France!
Is Meet Me In Rome a reality show?
Meet Me In Rome is half reality, half fantasy. While the three leads will have genuine reactions to the things happening in the story (with a morning debrief thanks to the daily scripts, of course), the rest of the cast will have a little bit more of a traditionally scripted role.
Let us know what you're most excited to see in Meet Me In Rome
