7 Met Gala-Inspired Cocktail Recipes That Will Upgrade Your Viewing Parties This Year
Met Gala Monday is on the horizon, and we’re ready and waiting, with cocktail glasses in hand. The New York City annual event is an exciting night for fashion and celebrity enthusiasts, with this year’s theme being “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Lagerfeld, known for his luxury stylings, was a famous German fashion designer who passed in 2019. Last year’s Met Gala theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which definitely kept people guessing.
While we very publicly cheer on Blake Lively’s presumably stunning fit yet another year in a row (please say she's attending!), we'll be mixing cocktails that are totally Met Gala-inspired. Here’s a compilation of drink recipes that will upgrade your viewing parties!
American Werewolf
Photo by Apartment Bartender
Not to be confused with last year’s theme, the Met Gala in 2021 featured “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Nothing says America like some tasty gin (and Rhianna's iconic look that year, which we still can’t get over)!
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz St. George Terroir Gin
- 1 oz Bruto Americano
- 3/4 oz sweet vermouth
Instructions:
- Stir all ingredients with ice to chill, then strain into a rocks glass and serve over ice.
- Garnish with fresh rosemary.
Empress Red Carpet
Photo via Empress 1908 Gin
What says Met Gala more than a red carpet-inspired drink? As avid cocktail lovers, you can’t go wrong with some sparkling wine adorned with delicious berries. The Empress Red Carpet cocktail is definitely paparazzi-worthy!
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Empress 1908 Gin
- 1 oz berry liqueur or juice
- Sparkling wine
- Blackberries
- Thyme
Instructions:
- Build in a chilled champagne flute.
- Garnish with blackberries & thyme.
Rum and Coke
Image via The Spruce Eats
Word on the street is (and according to Business Insider) that Karl Lagerfeld loved Coca-Cola. In fact, he used to drink upwards of ten Diet Cokes a day. To honor this year’s Lagerfeld theme, conjure up your own rum and coke cocktail with this recipe from The Spruce Eats:
Ingredients:
- 2 oz light or dark rum
- 4 to 6 oz Coca-Cola, to taste
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Instructions:
- Gather the ingredients.
- Pour the rum into a highball glass filled with ice.
- Top with cola.
- Garnish with a lime wedge. Serve and enjoy!
Naked & Famous
Photo via Dos Hombres Mezcal
Who could forget the Met Gala’s “Camp: Notes in Fashion” theme — you know, the one where Harry Styles debuted that all-black look with one pearl earring? Camp is an exaggerated form of fashion that’s over-the-top and purposefully tacky – so why not make your cocktails the same way? This Naked & Famous cocktail will be as colorful as Lady Gaga’s out-of-this-world pink dress.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal
- 1/4 oz Aperol
- 1/4 oz Chartreuse yellow
- 1/4 oz fresh lemon juice
Instructions:
- Add all ingredients in a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a child coupe glass.
- Garnish with a lemon twist.
Honey, Glow Mocktail
Image via De Soi
Remember *that* Katy Perry look? You know, the one from 2019 where she's dressed as an actual chandelier? Yeah, this Honey Glow drink is not only inspired by that bright look — literally — but it also features Perry’s own line of De Soi, featuring non-alcoholic apéritifs.
Ingredients:
- 1 can De Soi Golden Hour
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1 cup sparkling water or soda water
- Orange slices and mint leaves, for garnish
Instructions:
- Fill a glass with ice cubes and combine Golden Hour, honey, fresh orange juice, and sparkling soda water.
- Garnish with a sprig of mint and an orange slice.
Rosa Regale Sunshine
Photo via Banfi
We are going way back for this Rosa Regale Sunshine cocktail. Rihanna was the Belle of the 2015 Met Gala ball, with the theme being “China: Through the Looking Glass.” The bright yellow hue from Ri Ri’s dress is definitely not lost in this fun cocktail recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1oz rum
- 1 oz Monin Mango Puree
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- 4 Rosa Regale Sparkling White
- Lime wedge
Instructions:
- Shake all ingredients except the Rosa Regale Sparkling White with ice.
- Strain over fresh ice in a glass.
- Top with Rosa Regale Sparkling White and garnish with lime.
Filthy Camp
Image via Filthy Mixers and Garnishes
This one is for the tequila lovers (AKA, us here at Brit + Co). Inspired by the Met Gala Camp theme yet again, the Filthy Camp cocktail is easy to throw together and has the sweet flavor of black cherries!
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
- 1⁄2 oz Filthy Black Cherry Syrup
- 1 oz sparkling water
- 1⁄2 oz fresh lime juice
Instructions:
- Fill a shaker with ice and combine tequila, fresh lime juice and black cherry syrup.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Top off with sparkling water and garnish with Filthy Black Cherry.
Header image via Empress 1908 Gin