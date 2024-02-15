Everything You Need To Know About The Met Gala 2024 Theme, Date, And Co-Chairs
Siri, play “It’s A Beautiful Day” because it might be February, but I’m already daydreaming about the First Monday in May. While you might think about Christmas or the first day of summer when you hear “the best day of the year,” I’m talking about Met Gala Monday. Instead of a uneventful, sleepy Monday like most of the year, Met Gala Monday might as well be a scene from a rom-com: celebs are pulling up to their hotels to spend the day getting ready, social media goes crazy over every little detail, and you can basically feel the electricity in the Manhattan air.
The evening is always full of incredible Met Gala outfits, shocking moments, and all the best unexpected (or very expected) celebrity couples. We may not know the 2024 Met Gala guest list until the night of the event, but we do know the Met Gala 2024 co-chairs and they’re *amazing.* Keep reading for everything you need to know about the 2024 Met Gala before you press play on The Devil Wears Prada again!
What is the Met Gala?
Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Met Gala is an annual event put on to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Met Gala is best known for the maximalist, costume-like outfits the attendees wear — from Rihanna dressing like the literal Pope to Blake Lively dressing like the Empire State Building (although my favorite Met Gala look of all time is this red and gold number Blake is wearing!). Different celebrities and creatives gather in their best ‘fits to explore the new fashion exhibit before it’s open to the public.
What is the 2024 Met Gala theme?
Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The Met Gala 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” According to the official exhibition site, "Sleeping Beauties" takes around 250 pieces from across 400 years that are all related to nature, "which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion and a vehicle to examine the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal." The exhibit will also feature different activations to engage your senses (think smell, sound, texture, and movement) since the pieces are now too old to wear — something that’s been a hot topic since Kim Kardashian wore a Marilyn Monroe dress to the 2023 Met Gala, and then the internet questioned whether she ripped it.
I’m very interested to see how guests interpret the theme for their outfits because when I first heard the theme, I thought it was referencing the Sleeping Beauty fairytale! (Although, the dress code is "The Garden of Time.") I love how the whole Met Gala 2024 theme captures the lush richness of nature, rather than things decaying or dying away, which is what I usually think of with the passage of time.
Who are the co-chairs of the Met Gala 2024?
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
There will be four Met Gala co-chairs this year: Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, and Bad Bunny. Vogue Magazine announced the quartet on February 15, 2024 via a funny Instagram video. All four of these celebs are power houses, but I’m most excited to see Zendaya. She hasn’t been to a Met Gala since 2019, and I know that with her poise and her creative approach to carpets, she'll knock it out of the park!
When is the Met Gala date?
Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The 2024 Met Gala will take place on May 6, 2024. Every year, the Met Gala happens on the first Monday in May, and it’s become such an iconic event that the First Monday in May is as well-known as the gala itself!
Can anyone go to the Met Gala?
Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
No, unfortunately to go to the Met Gala, you have to be invited. However, anyone can wait outside to watch the red carpet! The streets around 5th Avenue in New York City start getting crazy by lunchtime as celebs get ready and leave their hotels to head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2021, I stood outside the hotels and was able to see stars like Emily Blunt, Simu Liu, and Gigi Hadid!
How much does it cost to go to the Met Gala?
Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In 2023, a ticket to the Met Gala cost upwards of $50,000, via TIME.
What do you think about the Met Gala 2024 theme? Are you excited to see Zendaya (and hopefully Blake Lively) walk the carpet?
Lead image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
