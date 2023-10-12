These 20 Must-Try Mezcal Cocktails Feel Like A Flavor Fiesta!
If you're looking to turn up the heat in the drinks department, mezcal is going to be your new best friend. Made from agave and stronger than tequila, mezcal has a smoky taste that serves as the perfect complement for a number of drinks. Pairing it with sweet or sour flavors creates an unbelievable profile that you'll find yourself turning to again and again after trying it!
Originating from Mexico, mezcal adds a new dimension to your drinks and can create a total flavor fiesta. If you want to venture off into the mezcal world and discover a whole new alcohol dimension, here are 20 of our favorite must-try mezcal recipes.
Mezcalima Cocktail
Image via Brit+Co
This mezcalima cocktail is so simple to make but packs a whole lot of punch. Mezcal, lime juice, and ginger beer makes for a strong but delicious drink that will having you wanting more. (via Brit+Co)
Rosé Paloma Cocktail Recipe
Image via Brit + Co
If you're a rosé girly who wants to branch out and test the mezcal waters, this is the perfect drink to do so. Grapefruit soda, rosé, and lime juice make it tangy and spicy without being overbearing. (via Brit+Co)
Dos Hombres Hot Cider
Image via Dos Hombres
If you're in the mood for something hot to warm you up from the inside, this mezcal hot cider can't be beaten. It feels like fall in a drink and is seriously delicious. (via Dos Hombres)
Mint Mojito
Image via Cilantro Parsley
When you swap out the rum for mezcal, this mint mojito finds a way to become even more delicious. The refreshing mint coupled with the smoky spirit makes for a sophisticated drink you'll want time and time again. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Dragonfruit Pineapple Gimlet
Image via Chef Bai Kitchen
This colorful cocktail takes your tastebuds on a tropical adventure without leaving home. It's the perfect amount of sweet and the coconut sugar makes it a healthier drink option. (via Chef Bai Kitchen)
Bloody Maria
Image via Chef Bai Kitchen
A twist on a classic Bloody Mary, this recipe swaps out vodka for mezcal to create a drink with a kick! It's super simple to make, making it perfect to whip up when you're hosting. (via Chef Bai Kitchen)
Lemon Lime Margarita
Image via Cozy Cravings
Delicious and so easy to make, this lemon lime margarita is going to be your new best friend. Swapping out the tequila for mezcal gives it an unforgettable flavor profile with notes of smokiness. (via Cozy Cravings)
Mezcal Sour
Image via The Endless Meal
This mezcal sour comes together in under 5 minutes and is the perfect balance of sour and smoky. For those new to mezcal, this drink is a great option to get started with. (via The Endless Meal)
Mezcal Negroni
Image via The Endless Meal
This smoky take on a classic cocktail is bold and sweet. It's super simple to make and feels like a party of flavors. (via The Endless Meal)
Corn Kid
Image via Dos Hombres
This drink is unique and seriously delicious. Mole bitters, corn liquor, pineapple juice, and mezcal makes for a drink that feels like a trip to Mexico. (via Dos Hombres)
Strawberry Margarita
Image via Culinary Hill
With just 5 ingredients, this strawberry margarita is sweet, refreshing, and tastes like a vacation. Swapping out the tequila for mezcal gives it a stronger taste overall and is so. good. (via Culinary Hill)
Smoke & Mirrors Cocktail
Image via A Spicy Perspective
This smoke & mirrors cocktail is an unbelievably yummy combination of flavors. The vibrant drink tastes intricate thanks to its tangy, sweet, and smoky notes. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Lemon Lime Island Mango Mezcal Breeze
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
The name says it all. This drink is a superb blend of sour and sweet that tastes like an island vacation. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Smoky Watermelon Lemon Margarita
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
Sweet, spicy, smoky - this drink has all of the flavors, and it is so freaking good. It tastes like summertime but can be brought out all year long for a refreshing treat. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
The Grave Digger
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
Don't be fooled by the name, this drink isn't just for Halloween! Mezcal mixed with a splash of orange liquor, apple cider, lemon, and spicy ginger beer makes it unlike anything you've had before. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Spicy Paloma
Image via Mixop
This spicy cocktail is packed with flavor! Fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, and jalapeño peppers makes for a unique and fun drink that is very popular in Mexico. (via Mixop)
Mistletoe Margarita
Image via Crowded Kitchen
This mistletoe margarita is perfect for the holiday season and beyond. The cranberry, orange, and lime juice make for a sweet and refreshing drink that is both sweet and spicy. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Blackberry Peach Serrano Tequila Cocktail
Image via Crowded Kitchen
Tart blackberries, sweet peaches, and smoky mezcal makes for a unique and oh-so-good combo of flavors. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Possession Cocktail
Image via Dos Hombres
Is there anything better than a sweet and spicy drink? This Possession Cocktail possesses all the ingredients necessary to become your next favorite drink. (via Dos Hombres)
Blood Orange Margarita
Image via Vikalinka
Described as "french kissing a cowboy", this blood orange margarita is so smoky and good. It's light and refreshing, perfect for year-round! (via Vikalinka)
