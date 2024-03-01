This Summery Paloma Recipe Will Instantly Become A Bar Cart Staple
Tequila cocktails are the best kind of cocktails. They're often fresh, fruity, and of course, they pack a nice punch. Palomas are one of my go-to's when it comes to summery drinks, and it's my obligation to spread the word that the Paloma recipe isn't one that's hard to master. Though you often find 'em at fancy bars and sit-down dinner spots, all the Paloma really comes down to is some good-quality tequila, lime, and grapefruit soda. You absolutelycannotforget that signature grapefruit wedge, either.
If you're looking for an easy, yet tasty Paloma recipe to fuel your next birthday party, backyard cookout, or girls' night, you've come to the right place. Ahead, you'll find the deets on the yummiest Paloma recipe around. This one definitely guarantees a good time. Cheers!
Ingredients For Easy Paloma Recipe
Photo by Nacho Posse / PEXELS
- 2 oz tequila
- 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
- Grapefruit soda
- Salt (optional, for rimming the glass)
- 1 grapefruit wedge (optional, for garnish)
How To Make Our Paloma Recipe
Photo by Studio Naae / PEXELS
- If you like, start by rimming your glass with salt. Run a lime wedge around the rim of a highball or rocks glass, then dip the rim into a plate of salt.
- Fill the glass with ice.
- Pour the tequila and fresh lime juice over the ice.
- Top it all off with a good splash of grapefruit soda, and stir.
- Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and sip away!
Lead image generated via StableDiffusion.
