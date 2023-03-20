20 Easy Ramen Recipes That'll Make You Want Noodles Every Night
Ah, ramen. The most comfort food of all comfort foods. A big, steaming bowl chockfull of noodles, tender meat, and veggies is a meal we could get behind every night. Every bite is a cacophony of rich flavors, and the texture is always satisfyingly soft with a hint of crunch here and there. The best part about a ramen dish, though, is how easily customizable it is. You can really play around with the ingredients you have around the house to craft a hearty soup that truly feels like a hug. Maybe you like it hot. Maybe some added sweetness is the route you take. Either way, ramen is a lot easier to make at home than you may think. Find an easy ramen recipe that speaks to you from the picks below, and get ready to devour!
Vegan Curry Ramen
Curry is a blast on its own, and so is ramen. So when you combine the two, the end result is a real powerhouse of a flavorful, spicy, hearty meal. This recipe is vegan-friendly, too, so everyone can enjoy. Did someone say ramen party? (via Gastroplant)
30 Minute Spicy Miso Katsu Ramen
Someone wise once said that when things go wrong, just add miso...probably. True or not, miso truly shines in this ramen. With this recipe, dinner will be ready to go in under an hour. Big score! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mason Jar Homemade Ramen
This mason jar recipe is a meal prep hero. Seriously, it takes minimal effort to make. When lunchtime rolls around, all you have to do is add boiling water and wait for the ramen noodles to soften! Prep multiple jars so the whole fam can enjoy. (via Brit + Co.)
Homemade Bone Broth Ramen Bowls
Bone broth is known to be an ultra-nourishing sip on it's own, and a rockstar at adding flavor to your cooking. This gluten-free ramen recipe leverages the broth to create a filling meal. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Peanut Thai Ramen
Red curry paste and sweet peanut butter come together to form the ultimate alliance in this bowl of ramen. Each ingredient balances the other out, so your spoon is full of a spicy-sweet kick you'll keep going back for. (via Chef Bai)
Vegan Corn Cheese Ramen
Step up your ramen bowl with this cheesy recipe that inspired by Korean bar food. Cheese isn't a main ingredient we'd typically think of adding to our noodles, but it gives the dish some highly addictive creamy textures. Love! (via The Edgy Veg)
Shiitake-Miso Broth Soy Milk Vegan Ramen
Using soy milk to craft a vegan ramen broth is, not going to lie, absolutely freaking genius. It's the perfect partner for the handfuls of umami-emitting mushrooms that are tossed into the pot. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Pumpkin Ramen with Marinated Mushrooms
Pumpkin puree supplies the ideal amount of sweetness to this ramen bowl. The broth carries just about every flavor category: spicy, sweet, sour, salty, and umami. This complex bite will leave you going back for seconds! (via Chef Bai)
Vegan Kimchi Ramen
We honestly have to have kimchi in our ramen. We can't deny that we love a briny flavor! This is an easy ramen recipe that you can make on a weeknight in no time, plus, it's vegan! That's a win. (via Gastroplant)
Triple Tomato Ramen
Tomatoes tend to taste bomb by the end of summer, and this easy ramen recipe makes total use of that. This bowl has a brighter, fresher taste compared to soups you'd eat in wintertime. (via Chef Bai)
30 Minute Thai Peanut Chicken Ramen
Engage cozy mode by eating this tasty peanut chicken ramen. When you need to manifest a hot, filling meal in a matter of minutes, turn to this easy recipe that takes 30. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Instant Ramen
There's honestly nothing wrong with chowing down on some Instant Ramen. You know, the dried noodles wrapped in plastic? This easy ramen recipe elevates the bare-bones version with frozen veggies and spices for an effortless (and flavorful) construction. (via The Edgy Veg)
Easy Vegan Soy Milk Ramen
Drizzle on as much or as little chili oil as your heart desires. The spice levels up this ramen's mellow flavors that come from zucchini and tomato. The veggie additions make this recipe not only super easy, but also good for you. (via Gastroplant)
25 Minute Chili Oil Egg Ramen
A runny egg swimming in a huge bowl of ramen is on our top ten list of reasons to live, TBH. Egg adds needed protein to your soup, alongside a satisfying texture pair for the noodles. Top everything off with a shake of spice, and dinner's done. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Easy Creamy Vegan Ramen Noodles
Air-fried tofu cubes flawlessly soak up the yummy goodness of this recipes' creamy broth. Take a few minutes to really fry your protein source – the crunchy outside becomes surprisingly soft when it's placed in the soup. (via Veggie Society)
Coconut Mint Ramen with Seared Maple Tofu and Corn
If a sweeter ramen broth is more suited for your liking, this bowl that's made with mint, coconut and maple notes is sure to satisfy. For a summertime ramen feast, serve chilled. If it's freezing out, and all you can dream of is a big bowl of goodness, heat up this ramen and douse it in chili oil! (via Chef Bai)
Spicy Shrimp Ramen Noodles
Ramen isn't ramen without the noodles, and this recipe makes sure to not skimp on them. They're met with copious amounts of tofu, shrimp, and egg, so each bite is hearty. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chicken Ramen
This recipe is like the Maruchan ramen packets, but tons better. Using all fresh ingredients in your easy ramen recipes elevates every flavor times ten. (via Culinary Hill)
Chimichurri Curry Summer Ramen
Dig into a rounded out, colorful bowl of ramen using this recipe that's fit for summertime. By the end of the bowl, you'll feel totally nourished by the abundance of veggies. (via Chef Bai)
Feel Good Spicy Ramen with Sweet Potatoes and Crispy Shallots
This easy ramen recipe is crawling with comforting elements. Bacon, sweet potatoes, and eggs rule the texture and deep flavor of this ramen! (via Half Baked Harvest)
