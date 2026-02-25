It's no secret that protein has been all the rage among gym rats lately. When I started getting serious about a workout routine and wasn't seeing results, I realized I hadn't been following their advice. The one thing really missing from my diet was more protein.

While I'd heard about different types of protein powder, I didn't know about all the other options for sustaining energy and building more muscle until I did some research. Now, I’m obsessed with these high-protein foods and snacks from Costco. They’re equal parts nutritious and delicious. Here’s what you’ll want to incorporate into your diet ASAP.

Scroll for the best high-protein foods and snacks you can find at Costco now!

Costco Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon I think everyone can agree that salmon is one of the foods you can add to your diet. It’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are amazing for your physical and mental health. Costco's bulk version is a highly effective way to incorporate 37 grams of protein into your diet (per serving).

Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs Ready-to-eat eggs from Costco? Sign me up! For extra deliciousness, be sure to slice your eggs in half and a touch of salt, pepper, and lemon juice.

Costco Fairlife Chocolate Protein Shake Perhaps you have a bit of a sweet tooth. Well, this chocolate protein shake by Fairlife will be your new dream drink! It’s utterly refreshing, tasty, and packed with nutrients and 30 grams of protein.

Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt Bonus points if you add some vanilla protein powder, a touch of honey, and cinnamon to this yogurt for the ultimate healthy dessert. And while the term 'healthy dessert' may seem like an oxymoron, this meal is actually a fan-favorite for gym rats and health enthusiasts alike.

Costco Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken You can never go wrong with a classic rotisserie chicken. It’s mouthwatering and flavorful with 19 grams of protein per serving.

Costco S&W Organic Garbanzo Beans You haven’t experienced joy until you’ve sauteed organic garbanzo beans with a hint of butter, olive oil, and smoked paprika. They're truly heavenly and stuffed with protein and fiber to keep you full throughout the day.

Costco Whisps Single Serve Parmesan and Cheddar Cheese Crisps If you’re more of a savory soul who can’t say no to a bag of chips, you’re gonna want to try these cheese crisps that are currently all the rage among Costco shoppers. They also make for delicious crunchy salad toppers, adding a kick of flavor (and protein) with every bite.

Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Almond Butter Last but not least, we have this utterly creamy organic almond butter, which is delicious on its own or blended into a smoothie. It’s great for people following a paleo or Whole30 diet who want a peanut butter replacement without sacrificing flavor.

