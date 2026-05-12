Trader Joe’s aisles are practically overflowing with some amazing seasonal items right now. Leading the charge (and my personal favorite find) is the grocer’s all-new Lemon Tiramisu, which puts a zesty twist on the classic Italian dessert for just $5.99.

But that’s not all—this month, you’ll also be able to track down a tasty strawberry whipped cream cheese spread for those breakfast bagels and a pre-marinated pack of al pastor pork that’ll satisfy all your summer grilling needs. I tracked down the top Trader Joe's new arrivals for May so you know exactly what’s going in your cart on your next trip.

ICYMI: Six new mini insulated tote bags hit Trader Joe’s on May 20

Here are the 10 must-buy items that just hit Trader Joe’s for May.

Trader Joe's Lemon Flavored Tiramisu This $5.99 pack of two individual tiramisus is the perfect summer dessert pick-me-up from Trader Joe's. It swaps heavier espresso for a lighter lemon syrup and zesty curd filling that keeps each bite moist and delectable. The treat comes frozen, so all you have to do is thaw it for several hours before digging in.

Trader Joe's Vanilla Mascarpone I will personally be popping this $3.99 tub open, mixing in some mini chocolate chips, and sprinkling it with some powdered sugar for a quick homemade cannoli dip... since Trader Joe's sadly discontinued their actual Cannoli Dip (I'm still salty). Beyond that, this product will be great for spreading on warm bagels and toast.

Trader Joe's Whipped Strawberry Flavored Cream Cheese Spread And speaking of bagels and toast, this new cream cheese deserves a spot in your breakfast lineup. It comes with a bold strawberry flavor and a light whipped texture for added delight. Find the limited-time tub in stores now for $2.79.

Trader Joe's Pickled Red Onions If you simply don't have the time to pickle much, these pickled red onions come ready to eat and pack a briny punch. From sandwiches and salads to tacos and nachos, this $3.29 jar brings more flavor to the forefront.

Trader Joe's Al Pastor Diced Pork Shoulder I'm definitely going to pick up this new TJ's item on the next lazy weeknight where I want to cook, but don't want to mess with all the prep. This pork shoulder comes already diced and marinated, so all you have to do is toss it on the grill or in a skillet. It'll be a delicious addition to tacos and burrito bowls all summer long. Let's just hope it sticks around in stores for that long! Find this pack right now for $6.49 per pound.

Trader Joe's Red White & Blue Cookie Bites It looks like Trader Joe's is getting a jump on this year's Fourth of July festivities with the arrival of these patriotic cookie bites that just hit shelves. These vanilla cookie pieces are coated in a "fruity" candy coating for added flavor and texture. I think they're ideal for a July 4th charcuterie spread! Find them at TJ's now for $4.99.

Trader Joe's Sweet & Sour Gummy Worms Candies I've been waiting for Trader Joe's to drop sour gummy worms for so long now, I thought I'd never see the moment they hit shelves. But here we are: and this version doesn't even have all the added sugar you'd expect! With 0 grams of sugar per serving, this candy is equally sweet and sour, forming an ahh-mazing summer snack. Find the bag in stores now for $3.99.

Trader Joe's Lefse Norwegian Potato Flatbread Crafted with both potato and wheat flours, this new flatbread pairs wonderfully with both sweet and savory options. I, for one, will be trying it with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, and dill for a familiar (yet fun) fare. The $3.99 bag will be in Trader Joe's stores through July 2026.

Trader Joe's Smoked Cheddar Cheese with Paprika This cheddar reaches far beyond your typical cheese when it comes to flavor. In fact, it takes on a smoked profile that's amped up even more with paprika. From charcuterie boards to burgers, this is a product you just have to try before it's gone after the summer season. Find it now for $4.99.

Trader Joe's Shimmer Oil Sunscreen This newcomer to TJ's beauty lineup not only features flattering shimmers, but also comes with SPF 30 to keep your skin protected poolside. It also has a delightful coconut scent that channels summer perfectly. Find the bottle for a limited time for just $9.99!

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