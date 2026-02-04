Seeing the “new products” sign go up at Trader Joe’s is a special kind of feeling for dedicated shoppers like myself. The grocer is constantly cooking up new, delicious finds, whether it’s a sturdy pantry staple or just a ‘for fun’ sweet treat . No matter what the newly-launched item is, you can bet on the r/traderjoes community on Reddit to announce its arrival and discuss just how great it is.

Following the results of Trader Joe’s 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards and an intense flurry of new products for 2026 ( January and February ’s drops left me speechless), a clear list of winners has emerged, all according to TJ’s fans .

Below, find the 8 best new Trader Joe’s products of 2026 that have officially earned the Reddit seal of approval.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Sticks with Crispy Rice One person commented that these dark chocolate bites are “like Kit Kats but better," which is all the convincing I need to try them on my next Trader Joe's trip.

Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips These chips earned the number one spot for best Trader Joe's snack of 2025, according to the grocer's 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards. Each crunchy bite is loaded with garlicky, buttery goodness that'll definitely motivate you to chow down like you've never chowed down before. “HANDS DOWN THE BEST CHIPS I’VE EVER HAD," one Redditor wrote. "And trust me, I’ve eaten many.”

Trader Joe's Morning Buns The internet has been absolutely buzzing about these bake-and-enjoy morning buns from Trader Joe's freezer section. The laminated dough results in a seriously flaky texture that's ideal for pairing with coffee. Several shoppers noted it as one of their new faves that just hit stores for 2026.

Trader Joe's Mini Dark Chocolate Biscuit Cookies These tiny biscuit cookies boast a coat of dark chocolate on the bottom to even out each bite. At just $3.49 a bag, Trader Joe's shoppers are raving about how great of a snack they are. But beware – some users on Reddit noted their addictive nature: “ I’ve had 3 bags so far,” one person said. “I’m eating an entire bag as I type this," someone else responded.

Trader Joe's Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli One shopper said this all-new ravioli flavor is simply "amazing.” Each pasta pocket is stuffed with goat cheese and some sweet caramelized onions for a fancy feeling. The best part? One package is just $3.99. A true dinnertime slay worth trying in 2026, IMO.

Trader Joe's Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta This "culinary fusion" between Italian and Korean fare has been flying off Trader Joe's shelves. It's super easy to heat up on the stovetop or in the microwave, motivating busy shoppers to stock up. One Redditor who responded to a thread asking what users' favorite new Trader Joe's product in 2026 is weighed in on their experience with the famed fusilloni: “I thought it was pretty good," they wrote. "It wasn’t really spicy though, just kinda like a peppery mac n cheese.”

Trader Joe's Raspberry Oat Bites These fueling oat bites are a 10/10, according to one Trader Joe's shopper that chimed in on the Reddit thread. Each one if filled with a raspberry jam that sweetens things up perfectly.

Trader Joe's Brie Cheese Flavored Spread Flavored like brie cheese but spreadable like butter or cream cheese, this $3.49 spread that recently dropped at Trader Joe's is reportedly "so good to put on toast," per one dedicated shopper. Sounds like the ideal charcuterie companion to me!

