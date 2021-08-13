4 Shoe Trends for Fall 2021 That Will Transform Your Wardrobe
Some of us look forward to the change in weather and leaves in the fall — it's beautiful! Some of us look forward to the abundance of pumpkin spice lattes and seasonal treats, because who could resist? But for those of us who countdown the days until fall fashion hits the shelves, fall footwear is the ultimate feast. Ahead of the autumnal equinox, we're already eyeing the most standout shoe trends for the new season.
WESTERN BOOTS
Say howdy to what's sure to be your favorite footwear trend for fall: cowboy boots. This season calls for a sleek but statement-making take on the beloved style.
Coconuts by Matisse Bambie Western Boot ($101)
Western ankle boots will always have a place in our fall wardrobes, especially when done up with patent, croc-embossed faux-leather.
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget F Boot ($315)
Expect no less than five (10?) compliments every time you step out in these statement-making but so-very-chic cowboy boots.
Schutz Analeah Boot ($238)
Snakeskin makes for an undeniably cool boot this fall and beyond.
Bared Footwear Tinkerbird Leather Boots ($306)
Available in light tan, black, and white, these real-leather boots are super comfortable and customizable thanks to a free fit kit for narrow and wide feet.
Dingo Bananza Western Boot ($180)
A minimalist, monochrome design elevates the rugged boot to a whole new fashion stratosphere, but that doesn't mean it has to lose its quality craftsmanship.
Nasty Gal Western Faux Leather High Ankle Boots ($47)
If western-inspired is more suitable for your personal style, opt for this modern approach to the trend.
SQUARE-TOE MULES
Prove you've been staying ahead of the trends all along when you head back to work in a square toe mule.
Loeffler Randall Hollis Mules ($350)
Consider these the dream back-to-work investment shoes that will go with everything and everything this fall, and year-round for that matter.
Vince Camuto Salindera Block-Heel Mule ($70)
These gorgeous (and comfortable) satin mules will be a hit at the office and after work events.
Reformation Lou Lou Block Heel Mule ($248)
Just when you thought a square toe couldn't get any more stylish, Reformation offers up this covetable silhouette.
H&M Mules ($35)
You can't beat the price or the color of these beautiful mules, perfect for pairing with vintage jeans this fall.
Tony Bianco Alexa Sandal ($155)
A sleek kitten heel mule is ideal for going from the office to a date night or dinner with friends.
RETRO SNEAKERS
Retro-inspired sneakers will continue to reign supreme this fall, with new colorways ready to help you transition into the season.
Nike Daybreak Sneaker ($90)
It doesn't get any more classic than Nike's '70s-style Daybreak Sneaker, with plenty of colors to choose from for the new season.
Reebok x Victoria Beckham VB Rapide Sneakers ($150)
Reeboks are everywhere right now, but none are more chic than this retro-inspired pair made in collaboration with Victoria Beckham... because of course.
Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers ($110)
It's nearly impossible to resist a comfortable pair of sneakers with a little animal print flair.
New Balance 996 Classic Sneakers ($90)
New Balance is churning out new colorway after colorway, and this slightly feminine palette for fall is a standout favorite.
Woden Ydn Suede Mesh Sneaker ($99)
For a style that everyone in your office doesn't have, turn to this sporty but special pair from Woden.
CLOGS
More affectionately known as bubble shoes or mules this fall, expect clogs to be the latest ugly-cute shoe trend you won't be able to resist.
Dolce Vita Closen Clogs ($100)
Find yourself slipping this polished but casual pair every weekend this fall.
No.6 Old School High Heel Clogs ($290)
A chunky heel and a slip on design mean these clogs will be a favorite for the office, too.
Vince Camuto Cindell Woven Clog ($110)
All the quintessential clog details—a woven upper, exposed studs, and a wooden platform—are made modern with this monochrome design.
COS Heeled Leather Mules ($175)
If you thought clogs couldn't be cool, think again. This will be my personal back-to-work investment shoe.
Shuv Leather Clogs ($140)
Trust me on this one—this is the best designer-inspired bubble shoe out there, but for less.
